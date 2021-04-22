US agency ‘still gathering facts’ on Texas Tesla crash





The logo of automaker Tesla can be seen at a branch in Bern, Switzerland, October 28, 2020. REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Thursday that federal investigators were still collecting “information” in an investigation into the fatal Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) crash in Texas on Saturday in which local police said no one was not in control. “We are following this very closely,” Buttigieg told reporters at an event in Washington, saying that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Special Crash Investigation Team “is still collecting facts and information “and is in contact with Tesla and the police. Tesla’s semi-automated driving system is coming under increasing scrutiny following recent accidents and as it prepares to launch its updated “autonomous driving” software to more of customers. To date, the NHTSA has opened 28 crashes in Tesla crashes, four of which are pending. Police, NHTSA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash in which two men died after their Tesla Model S, which was said to have operated without anyone in the driver’s seat, crashed into a tree on Saturday night at the north of Houston. Read more Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said company checks showed the autopilot driver assistance system in Saturday’s crash was not activated. Autopilot is a driver assistance system that handles certain driving tasks and allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel sometimes, but Tesla says its features “require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous.” Buttigieg said it was “an important time to stress” that automated driver assistance systems “continue to depend on waiting for an attentive driver to be behind the wheel. US magazine Consumer Reports, however, said its engineers were able to drive a Tesla vehicle with no one in the driver’s seat and the system did not send a warning or indicate that the driver’s seat was empty. During several trips on a closed half-mile test track, a Tesla Model Y automatically followed painted track lines, the magazine said. “In our assessment, the system not only failed to make sure the driver was paying attention, but it also couldn’t tell if there was a driver there,” said Jake Fisher, senior manager. automatic tests from Consumer Reports. “Tesla lags behind other automakers like GM and Ford who, on models with advanced driver assistance systems, use the technology to make sure the driver is watching the road.” Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. Separately on Thursday, Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey sent a letter asking NHTSA to fully investigate the Texas crash and produce a report outlining corrective action to prevent future crashes. Markey in 2019 cited videos of Tesla drivers appearing to fall asleep at the wheel while using autopilot, and others in which drivers said they could bypass warranties by sticking a banana or a bottle of water in the steering wheel to give the impression that they were in control of the vehicle. Tesla told Markey in a letter in 2020 that his revisions to the steering wheel watch meant that in most situations a soft hand on the steering wheel of a sleeping driver will not work, nor will coarse hand pressure. of a person with impaired motor controls, such as a drunk driver. “ NHTSA said Thursday it would review the senators’ letter. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

