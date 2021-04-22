The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,031.64, down 111.61 points.) Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE). Energy. Down one cent, or 3.7 percent, to 26 cents on 12.3 million shares. Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TSX: TBP). Up 4.5 cents, or 20.93 percent, to 26 cents on 7.8 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 34 cents, or 0.73%, to $ 46.30 on 5.4 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 30 cents, or 1.18 percent, to $ 25.15 on 5.3 million shares. Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA). Health care. Unchanged at 10.5 cents on five million shares. Air Canada (TSX: AC). Industrialists. Up $ 1.05, or 4.44%, to $ 24.69 on 4.6 million shares. Companies in the news: Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX: PD). Down $ 1.38, or 4.2%, to $ 31.87. New greenhouse gas emission reduction targets described as “extremely aggressive”, “ambitious” and “illogical” by members of the Canadian oil industry after being rolled out at a virtual climate summit of world leaders Thursday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to reduce Canada’s GHGs by 40-45% by 2030 and President Joe Biden pledged to reduce U.S. emissions by 50-52% in the same time frame of time. Precision Drilling CEO Kevin Neveu said aggressive goals were set with no process or plan behind them. There are solutions available today, such as using grid electricity, renewables or natural gas, which would allow the drilling industry to meet emissions targets for its operations, a Neveu said, adding that he urges governments to continue supporting research that will enable broader oil. to reduce emissions as well. Grant Fagerheim, CEO of Whitecap Resources Inc., said he also supports efforts to reduce emissions, but disagrees with how the new Canadian targets are being implemented. Canadian Pacific Railway. (TSX: CP). Up $ 14.96, or 3.4%, to $ 458.96. The CPR leader called his rival’s bid for the US Kansas City Southern Railroad a “fantastic country” as the war of words between Canada’s two largest railroads continued to escalate. Canadian National Railway Company’s US $ 33.7 billion offer this week could be 500 percent more than CP’s, but Keith Creel called CN’s offer “fantastic money. “And” fool’s gold “. In a letter to the KCS board of directors on Thursday, CN Rail CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest responded by accusing the Canadian Pacific Railway of distracting investors with “inaccurate and baseless claims.” Ruest said the Calgary-based rival failed to recognize the “clear and substantial superiority” of CN’s cash and stock payment proposal to KCS shareholders. His proposal is valued at US $ 325 per share, which is US $ 50 per share more than CP’s, which is valued at US $ 25 billion. Creel said that while CN’s offer was “revealing,” it is unachievable because it cannot gain regulatory approval from the United States due to its negative impact on competition. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSX: IPL). Up to 10 cents to $ 18.16. Inter Pipeline Ltd. Says it has signed purchase contracts for approximately 60% of the output from the Heartland petrochemical complex it is building northeast of Edmonton as it continues to fight a hostile takeover bid from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The Calgary-based company said Thursday that agreements with a total of seven parties have an average duration of nine years and that it is confident it will meet its target of 70% contract production ahead of the factory, designed to converting propane to polypropylene plastic pellets, starts in early 2022. Contracts are with a mix of North American polypropylene consumers as well as Canadian and multinational producers who will pay to have their propane converted to polypropylene at the plant and will then share the profits when this product hits the market, CEO Christian Bayle said in an interview. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 22, 2021. The Canadian Press







