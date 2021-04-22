Gummy vitamins recall after metal mesh reports FOX23 News





EWING, NJ – A New Jersey vitamin company has recalled some of its gummy products because some of them may contain metal. >> Read more new trends In one Press release Tuesday, the US Food and Drug AdministrationChurch & Dwight, of Ewing, New Jersey, said it initiated a voluntary recall of certain Vitafusion gummy products after the company’s investigation of two consumer reports identified the possible presence of a wire mesh material. Some of the products include the Kids Melatonin, Fiber Well, SleepWell, and Multivites brands. Gummies Vitafusion: Church & Dwight launches voluntary recall of certain vitamins due to isolated manufacturing issue https://t.co/rgRWW0NJ9e – Sparkling blue (@SparklingBlue) April 21, 2021 According to the FDA Press release, the products were manufactured between October 29, 2020 and November 3, 2020. They were distributed to in-store and online retailers from November 13, 2020 to April 9, 2021, the agency said. On his website, Church & Dwight said the recall involved certain vitamin products that were manufactured within a very limited timeframe due to an isolated issue at one of our manufacturing plants. Two products – Kids Melatonin and FiberWell 90-count – were sold in Publix grocery stores, according to a recall notice on the chain grocery website. Church & Dwight said it was not aware of any reports of illness or injury related to the products. USA today reported. In some severe cases, ingesting a metallic material could damage the digestive tract, the FDA said in its Press release. Here is the list of elements that are recalled: Vitafusion Kids Melatonin, 50 units, UPC 0-2791-00170-8, batch code WA03076268, expiration date November 2022;

Vitafusion Fiber Wells, 220 units, UPC 0-27917-01984-0; lot code WA03087520, expiration date November 2022; lot code WA02487524, expiration date September 2022; and lot code WA03086273, expiration date November 2022;

Vitafusion SleepWell, 250 units, UPC 0-27917-02524-7, lot code WA03077414, expiration date November 2022;

Vitafusion MultiVites, 150 units, UPC 0-27917-01919-2, batch code WA03044959, expiration date April 2022;

Vitafusion Melatonin, 44 units, UPC 0-27917-28011-0, batch code WA03076270, expiration date November 2022;

Vitafusion Melatonin, 140 units, UPC 0-27917-02671-8; lot code WA03076990, expiration date November 2022; lot code WA03077852, expiration date November 2022; and lot code WA02608988, expiration date September 2022;

Vitafusion Fiber Well, 90 units, UPC 0-27917-01890-4, lot code WA02187020, expiration date August 2022; lot code WA03086671, expiration date November 2022 and lot code WA03087521, expiration date November 2022. Consumers who have purchased the affected vitamins should stop using them immediately and can receive a full refund by calling the company at 1-800-981-4710. Consumers who have become ill or have been injured by the product should call 1-888-234-1828, the FDA said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos