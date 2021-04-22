REXEL GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 22, 2021 Paris stock exchange: RXL





ANNUAL REXEL SHAREHOLDERS MEET OF APRIL 22nd, 2021 Rexel’s Combined General Meeting was held today in camera at the head office, under the chairmanship of François Henrot, vice-chairman of the board of directors, in accordance with the derogatory measures adapting the regulations for meetings and deliberations of shareholders’ meetings adopted by the French authorities due to the Covid-19 pandemic . The shareholders approved all the resolutions. The results of the votes and the video webcast are available on the Company’s website:

https://www.rexel.com/en/medias/events/2021-annual-general-shareholders-meeting/ Distribution of 0.46 euro per share The General Meeting approved the distribution of an amount of 0.46 euro per share, by deduction of the issue premium after clearing the negative carry forward. It will be paid in full in cash. The ex-dividend date of this distribution on the regulated market of Euronext Paris is April 29, 2021. The payment date will be May 3, 2021. Compensation the chairman of the board of directors, Directors and the CEO

All the resolutions relating to the compensation of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Directors and the Chief Executive Officer (whether it concerns the compensation of Patrick Berard or that of his successor, Guillaume Texier) were approved. Financial authorizations All delegations and financial authorizations whose adoption or renewal have been submitted to the General Meeting have been approved. Rrenewal of the mandate of Three Directors/ Appointment of a new director as of September 1, 2021 The mandates of François Henrot, Marcus Alexanderson and Maria Richter have been renewed for a period of four years. As part of Patrick Berard’s succession plan, Guillaume Texier was also appointed Director for a four-year term from September 1, 2021. Composition of the board of directors At the end of the General Assembly, the Board of Directors is still composed of 12 members. Excluding directors representing employees, the Board is made up of five women, ie 50% of directors, in accordance with Article L. 225-18-1 of the French Commercial Code. The Board of Directors held at the end of the General Meeting renewed the mandate of François Henrot as Senior Independent Director and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors for the duration of his mandate.

The Board also takes note of the renewal of Julien Bonnel's mandate as Director representing employees for a period of four years, renewed his mandate as a member of the Compensation Committee in accordance with the Afep-Medef Code, and appointed Toni Killebrew, second Director representing the employees, as a member of the Nomination Committee. Consequently, at the end of this Board meeting, the composition of the specialized committees is as follows: Nomination Committee Compensation Committee Audit and risks Committee Herna Verhagen (president) Agns Touraine (President) Franois Auque (Chairman) Marcus Alexanderson Marcus Alexanderson Brigitte Cantaloube Franois henrot Julien Bonnel (Ddirector representing employees) Ian Meakins Toni Killebrew (Ddirector representing employees) Franois henrot Elen phillips Ian Meakins Ian Meakins Maria richter Elen phillips Maria richter – update of administrative regulations: The bylaws have been updated to reflect recent legislative changes. ABOUT THE REXEL GROUP Rexel, a global expert in the professional multichannel distribution of products and services for the energy sector, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by offering a range of adapted and scalable products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 25 countries, with more than 24,000 employees. The Group's turnover was 12.6 billion in 2020. Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, symbol RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is part of the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, STOXX Global ESG Environmental Leaders, 2021 Global 100 Index, S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021, in recognition of its performance in terms of social responsibility ( CSR). Rexel is rated A- in the 2020 CDP Climate Change assessment and ranked in the 2020 CDP Supplier Engagement ranking. For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en

