REXEL GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 22, 2021 Paris stock exchange: RXL

ANNUAL REXEL SHAREHOLDERS MEET OF APRIL 22nd, 2021
Rexel’s Combined General Meeting was held today in camera at the head office, under the chairmanship of François Henrot, vice-chairman of the board of directors, in accordance with the derogatory measures adapting the regulations for meetings and deliberations of shareholders’ meetings adopted by the French authorities due to the Covid-19 pandemic .
The shareholders approved all the resolutions. The results of the votes and the video webcast are available on the Company’s website:
Distribution of 0.46 euro per share
The General Meeting approved the distribution of an amount of 0.46 euro per share, by deduction of the issue premium after clearing the negative carry forward.
It will be paid in full in cash. The ex-dividend date of this distribution on the regulated market of Euronext Paris is April 29, 2021. The payment date will be May 3, 2021.
Compensation the chairman of the board of directors, Directors and the CEO
All the resolutions relating to the compensation of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Directors and the Chief Executive Officer (whether it concerns the compensation of Patrick Berard or that of his successor, Guillaume Texier) were approved.
Financial authorizations
All delegations and financial authorizations whose adoption or renewal have been submitted to the General Meeting have been approved.
Rrenewal of the mandate of Three Directors/ Appointment of a new director as of September 1, 2021
The mandates of François Henrot, Marcus Alexanderson and Maria Richter have been renewed for a period of four years.
As part of Patrick Berard’s succession plan, Guillaume Texier was also appointed Director for a four-year term from September 1, 2021.
Composition of the board of directors
At the end of the General Assembly, the Board of Directors is still composed of 12 members. Excluding directors representing employees, the Board is made up of five women, ie 50% of directors, in accordance with Article L. 225-18-1 of the French Commercial Code.
The Board of Directors held at the end of the General Meeting renewed the mandate of François Henrot as Senior Independent Director and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors for the duration of his mandate.
The Board also takes note of the renewal of Julien Bonnel’s mandate as Director representing employees for a period of four years, renewed his mandate as a member of the Compensation Committee in accordance with the Afep-Medef Code, and appointed Toni Killebrew, second Director representing the employees, as a member of the Nomination Committee.
Consequently, at the end of this Board meeting, the composition of the specialized committees is as follows:
|Nomination Committee
|Compensation Committee
|Audit and risks Committee
|Herna Verhagen (president)
|Agns Touraine (President)
|Franois Auque (Chairman)
|Marcus Alexanderson
|Marcus Alexanderson
|Brigitte Cantaloube
|Franois henrot
|Julien Bonnel (Ddirector representing employees)
|Ian Meakins
|Toni Killebrew (Ddirector representing employees)
|Franois henrot
|Elen phillips
|Ian Meakins
|Ian Meakins
|Maria richter
|Elen phillips
|Maria richter
|–
update of administrative regulations:
The bylaws have been updated to reflect recent legislative changes.
