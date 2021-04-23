Connect with us

Business

Comcast offers tantalizing glimpse into the future with download speeds over 35 Mbps

Comcast today offered the latest hint of a future in which its cable customers will not be limited to download speeds of 35 Mbps. Announcement of a recent lab test, Comcast said its research team “deliver[ed] upstream and downstream speeds greater than 4 Gbps ”and this“ future optimization ”will allow“ even greater capacity ”.

This was the “first live lab test” of a Broadcom “system on a chip (SOC) that will pave the way for Comcast to deliver multigigabit upload and download speeds over its hybrid fiber coaxial network (HFC ), “Comcast said. It won’t require the installation of more cables because the “technology works using the same types of connections already installed in hundreds of millions of homes around the world,” Comcast said.

Cable customers have long expected download speeds that are not a tiny fraction of download speeds. Comcast’s cable downloads, ranging from 3 Mbps to 35 Mbps, are so low that Comcast hides them deep in its online ordering system. While cable download speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps are prominently displayed, Comcast does not tell customers what download speeds they will get until they enter a card number from. valid credit.

Comcast justified its download speed hiding tactic by saying that its “website reflects the way customers use the Internet, with downstream usage overwhelmingly dominating.” But sometimes, like in today’s announcement, Comcast recognizes that customers want higher download speeds.

“This milestone is particularly exciting because this technology is an important step towards unlocking multigigabit upload and download speeds for hundreds of millions of people around the world, and not just a few,” said Charlie Herrin, executive at Comcast, in the ad.

DOCSIS full duplex

Comcast offers residential fiber service with upload and download speeds of 2 Gbps, but availability is limited and the service costs $ 300 per month, plus installation and activation fees of up to $ 1,000 combined. . Fiber service requires new wires to be installed in every home, but the recently announced lab test provided multi-gigabit upload and download speeds over standard cable wires that Comcast has installed in its 39-state territory. .

The test used a Broadcom SOC powered by the latest version of DOCSIS, the Cable Data Service Interface specification. The Broadcom device is expected to become the world’s first production silicon to be developed using the DOCSIS 4.0 Full Duplex standard, representing a quantum leap in the ability to deliver lightning-fast speeds. on HFC [hybrid fiber-coaxial] “said Comcast.” One of the most important advancements of DOCSIS 4.0 is the ability to use network spectrum more efficiently, allowing operators to dramatically increase upstream speeds without sacrificing downstream spectrum to do so. ”

Years of broken download speed promises

The cable industry has been promising symmetrical upload and download speeds over cable networks for years without ever saying when those speeds will be available.

The DOCSIS 3.1 specification published in 2013 theoretically permit 10 Gbps downloads and 1 Gbps download speeds, but actual implementations never came close to those numbers. An update to DOCSIS 3.1 finalized at the end of 2017 was Assumed to bring 10Gbps upload and download speeds, and the cable industry unveiled a “10G” marketing campaign in January 2019 to boast of these symmetrical 10 Gbps speeds. Comcast today called its latest test “an important step forward on the 10G path.”

The full duplex version of DOCSIS 3.1 has been updated and renamed “DOCSIS 4.0”. Despite the name “full duplex”, the cable industry has lowered estimated upstream speeds from 10 Gbps to 6 Gbps.

“Current DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems support capacities up to 5 Gbps downstream and 1.5 Gbps upstream,” cable industry group CableLabs said. “DOCSIS 4.0 cable modems will support capacities up to 10 Gbps downstream and 6 Gbps upstream.”

Comcast said that a “key benefit of DOCSIS 4.0 Full Duplex is that it establishes a foundation for operators to deliver multigigabit speeds over their existing networks to connections already in hundreds of millions of homes around the world, without having to need to dig and build massively. ”Comcast called it a“ powerful new tool to support our mission of delivering the best possible connected experiences to our customers, ”but it did not specify when those customers will be able to buy a future. full duplex service.

Smaller increase in downloads maybe on tap

Comcast in October 2020 said it had reached a “technical milestone” that offered 1.25 Gbps upload and download speeds over existing cable wires when tested at a home in Jacksonville, Florida. While gigabit cable download speeds are a huge improvement, they’re probably not about to be implemented. It’s also unclear when Comcast will increase download speeds to over 35 Mbps Comcast hasn’t even confirmed an increase in downloads to 50 Mbps, which it already is. proposed by WOWon this company’s gigabit download plan.

CurrentlyComcast’s 25Mbps download plan comes with 3Mbps downloads; the 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps download plans both have 5 Mbps downloads; the 400 Mbps download plan has 10 Mbps downloads; the 800 Mbps plan has downloads of 15 Mbps; and the 1 Gbps download plan (1.2 Gbps in some regions) comes with 35 Mbps downloads. In contrast, fiber-to-the-home providers typically offer symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

Comcast hinted at higher “short-term” download speeds using DOCSIS 3.1, but did not specify what those speeds would be or indicate when they will be available:

Even as Comcast works to test and deploy DOCSIS Full Duplex to enable multigigabit upload and download speeds in the future, the company is leveraging technologies from the October trial, as well as upstream DOCSIS 3.1, to increase uptime. speed and short-term capacity. .

The October 2020 test “deliver[ed] Symmetrical 1.25 GB speeds over a fully digital live network by leveraging advancements in distributed access architecture, remote PHY digital nodes and a virtualized cable modem termination system platform based in the cloud, “Comcast said. The demonstration took place in a” simulated “environment instead of a home.

“Comcast technologists in Philadelphia and Denver performed the test by installing the Broadcom SOC in a simulated network environment to track the performance of its DOCSIS Full Duplex features, including echo cancellation and spectrum overlap,” which combine to support substantial improvements in network throughput, ”Comcast said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

