Update of the offer and notification of changes to the Board of Directors London Stock Exchange: GFS

April 22, 2021
G4S plc
Update of the offer and Notification of board changes
On December 8, 2020, the boards of directors managing Allied Universal Topco LLC (Universal ally) and G4S plc (G4S or the Company) announced that they had reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer, to be made by Atlas UK Bidco Limited (Ally Bidco), a newly incorporated entity which is indirectly controlled by Allied Universal, to acquire all of the issued and to be issued share capital of G4S (the To offer). On March 16, 2021, the Offer became unconditional as to acceptances and on April 6, 2021, the Offer was declared unconditional in all respects (the Change of control).
G4S has requested the cancellation of the listing of the G4S Shares on the Official List and the cancellation of trading of the G4S Shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange for listed securities and this cancellation is expected to take effect no earlier than 5 May 2021. On April 16, G4S completed the delisting of G4S shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen A / S and from official listing.
On April 13, 2021, Allied Bidco announced that it had received valid acceptances under the Offer for a total of 1,410,398,516 G4S Shares representing approximately 90.25 percent. of the existing issued ordinary share capital of G4S, Allied Bidco would shortly exercise its rights in accordance with Articles 974 to 991 of the Law to compulsorily acquire the remaining G4S Shares for which the offer was not accepted.
As agreed in the cooperation agreement concluded on December 8, 2020 between the Company, Allied Universal and Allied Bidco, Ms. Grate and Messrs. Connolly, Almanza, Mogford, Ramsay and Weller, who had all agreed to remain on the board after the change in control for a short time to support the transition process, have now left the G4S board with effect from April 21, 2021 .
