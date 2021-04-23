Comcast touts $ 1 billion investment, impacting 76K in Rockford area





ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – Comcast has announced it will invest $ 1 billion over the next 10 years to help further bridge the digital divide and give low-income Americans tools and resources. Access to the Internet is an essential part of the daily life of our residents, said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. This has become even more evident over the past year as students have done distance learning and many adults have worked from home. We congratulate Comcast for its Internet Essentials program and the thousands of individuals and families they have connected to the Internet over the past 10 years. We look forward to the continuation of our partnership. The company has connected a cumulative total of more than 10 million people in America – including around 76,000 in the greater Rockford area – to high-speed internet at home, the overwhelming majority of whom were not connected before signing up. , according to Comcast. Our mission is to continue to promote digital equity in Rockford and other communities in the region. To that end, we look forward to working with our partners to make even greater progress over the next 10 years, said Joan Sage, Regional Director of Community Relations at Comcasts. Comcasts’ $ 1 billion commitment will include investments in a number of areas, including: additional support for its ongoing Lift Zone initiative, which establishes secure WiFi-connected spaces in more than 1,000 community centers across the country for students and adults by the end of 2021; donation of new laptops and computers; grants for community-based nonprofit organizations to create opportunities for low-income Americans, particularly in media, technology, and entrepreneurship; and an ongoing investment in the company’s Internet Essentials program. These new commitments are estimated to affect up to 50 million Americans over the next 10 years. The Rockford Housing Authority is proud to partnership with Comcast to provide our residents with the tools and resources to access the power of the internet at home, said Laura Snyder, CEO of Rockford Housing Authority. Comcasts’ commitment to bridging the digital divide and its Internet Essentials program has provided our residents with the opportunity to access educational, health and employment resources online. In addition to capturing the total number of connections provided by Internet Essentials, the 10-year progress report also highlights other key parameters of the program, including: Launched its Lift Zones program, which aims to connect more than 1,000 community centers to free WiFi by the end of 2021. In the coming weeks, Comcast plans to launch the first three Rockford-based Lift Zones in partnership with community anchors, including the Rockford Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA.

Freeport School District 145, Development of an Internet Essentials Partnership Program (IEPP) that has signed on to hundreds of schools, school districts and other organizations that have come together to help connect tens of thousands of students to the internet during the COVID pandemic -19. Comcast has partnered with Rockford Public School District 205 Belvidere District 100 and The Literacy Council to connect students in the Rockford area. In total, Comcast has established 65 IEPPs with school districts and other partners in its greater Chicago area, which includes central and northern Illinois, northwestern Indiana, and southwestern Indiana. Michigan. Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

