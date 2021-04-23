Canadian stock exchanges provide proving foundation for cannabis stocks

When the tech industry and the web took off like a rocket in the 1990s, I was chief technology editor at Wired. I listened to dozens of PR speeches every day, and some of them sounded like they came out of a sci-fi novel. Of course, that hasn’t stopped many wacky startups from listing on NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange, instantly gaining credibility and capturing the imaginations of impulsive investors and venture capitalists, who have invested millions of dollars in their assessments.

By the time the dot-com bubble burst in 2002, many companies had crashed, burned down and landed in the proverbial ash heap of history. Entrepreneurs and investors alike learned some hard lessons, and the reboot that followed relied more on real-world results and profits than on fancy and pious projections.

Twenty years ahead, and now upstart cannabis companies are eager to claim in the public markets. One catch, however: As long as cannabis remains illegal at the federal level, companies that touch plants are not permitted on U.S. exchanges. But that might not be such a bad thing. It might be a blessing that the burgeoning cannabis industry isn’t exposed to the bright lights of major U.S. exchanges, where hype and hysteria can lead to Reddit-meets-Robinhood-meets-GameStop type debacles. Meanwhile, Canadian markets welcome cannabis companies with open arms. While these exchanges may not be as glamorous or populated by institutional (read: pocket) investors, the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) Nonetheless, have become the world’s largest platforms for trading cannabis stocks, in addition to over-the-counter (OTC) transactions, which completely bypass intermediary trading (hence caveat emptor).

If you want to buy from the largest US-based cannabis companies, multi-state operators like Curaleaf, Green thumb industries, Cresco Laboratories, Trulieve, MedMen companies, and Area possibilitiesthe CSE is where you’ll find them. There are also hundreds of small businesses all looking for investors to help them grow, evolve and survive in an increasingly competitive US industry. Hollister Cannabis Co., based in the Central Valley of California, is one such company. Carl Saling is the CEO and Co-Founder, and as an entrepreneur who has been building businesses since he was a teenager, he understands both the pitfalls and the opportunities of public listing.

I know the CSE is very optimistic about the cannabis companies as long as they are functioning well, so they have provided a lot of support and relationships, and that has been great for us, he said. But you have to know what you are getting into. Once you’re public, it opens the door to much more scrutiny, so anyone who owns even a share can ask questions. It is important to have a system in place to manage this.

And oh, so many questions! If you’ve been to a cannabis investment powwow or industry conference in the past few years while waiting in line for a coffee that contains CBD, you may have overheard a conversation. in this direction:

So if this reverse merger goes through, are we going to report our combined revenue with the mining companies or the software group or both? And what are these guys for, anyway?

Waitis CSE better than OTC, and why [fill in the blank] listed company on both?

Is the Canadian dollar worth more or less than the US dollar?

Despite any confusion or questions about how markets north of the border work, most cannabis companies are grateful for the existence of markets and provide much-needed capital and a potential ramp up to more prestigious markets there. ‘to come up. The appeal of the Canadian markets for cannabis companies is obvious: companies can raise funds much easier than holding daily dog ​​and pony shows to private investors, who will pass the opportunity about 99% of the time. . Likewise, when stocks begin to mature in the public markets, employees and investors have the opportunity to cash in and put money in the bank. For companies like Hollister Cannabis, CSE made it possible to grow, settle in new territories and dream of new horizons when the United States legalizes weed at the federal level.

At first we had a lot of individual investors, but now that were more established and our income is where it is, we have institutional investors coming in and being in a public market allows that, said Saling. We liked the CSE because our partner has a proven track record there, and we also have a sister list on the OTC. Hopefully there will eventually be a way for us NASDAQ. That would be great.

For cannabis companies in the United States, the CSE, TSX, and OTC are something like minor league baseball: companies need to prove they can hit the fastball and curveball and be a stable player. on the long term. Once businesses prove their worth at CSE, they’ll be ready and eager for a bigger stage with brighter lights.

Of course, there will be even more know-it-all and surly fans in the front row, criticizing every takedown and mistake. But it’s all part of the game.