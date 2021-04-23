Oregon: CDC investigates death of woman after J&J vaccine





PORTLAND, Oregon Oregon health officials said Thursday that federal authorities were investigating the death of a woman in her 50s who developed a rare blood clot and low platelets within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority learned of the investigation on Tuesday, two days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began the investigation, the agency said. The woman, whose name has not been released, received the dose before the CDC ordered a break on the vaccine, fearing it could cause dangerous clots. The woman developed a rare but serious blood clot in combination with very low platelets, the OHA said in a statement. Dr Shimi Sharief, senior health adviser for state health authorities, said the woman’s symptoms were consistent with other cases of severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath. Health officials declined to release further details, including when the woman received the vaccine or where she lived in Oregon, citing patient privacy. The woman was hospitalized before her death and received the vaccine in early April, Sharief said. Until the investigation is complete, which health officials predict will take a week or more, it is unclear whether her death is vaccine-related, the agency said. Federal and state agencies have suspended the J&J JNJ,

-0.85%

vaccine rollout on April 13 amid concerns about blood clots. For most people who have received the vaccine (J&J), we are nearing the end of this period when they need to watch for symptoms, Sharief said. The CDC has warned that if people experience symptoms within three weeks of receiving the vaccine, they should contact their health care provider. Federal officials were already reviewing six reports of unusual clots, including one death, in more than 8 million Americans who have so far received the single-dose vaccination. The CDC also told Texas health officials on Thursday that a woman in that state had been hospitalized with possible blood clots associated with recipients of the J&J vaccine. A government vaccine advisory committee is expected to meet on Friday and could make a recommendation soon after on whether and how to resume use of the J&J vaccine. Sharief said the resumption of distribution of the J&J vaccine by Oregon would reflect the committee’s decision. We have the utmost confidence that this would be a decision made after careful investigation and consideration of the potential benefits and risks, relative to each other, as we move through this pandemic, Sharief said.

