Hackers try to extort Apple after stealing files from company that manufactures its products





A gang of hackers have stolen files from a company that makes Apple products and openly tries to extort the tech giant in exchange for not disclosing them. Apple declined to say whether it intends to pay, but the hacker extortion letter to the company remained online Thursday night. The company that was hacked, Quanta, is a Taiwanese manufacturer that manufactures a range of computer products, including the Mac Pro. The hackers, who posted the extortion letter and three sample tech files to their blog on the dark web, are among more than a dozen prolific cybercriminal organizations that in recent years have regularly hacked into targets in around the world, encrypting victims’ files or threatening to publish them and demand a ransom, usually in bitcoin. Although U.S. law enforcement closely follows the hackers behind ransomware gangs, organizations tend to operate in countries that do not extradite to the United States, particularly Russia, say the forces. ‘order, making it virtually impossible to physically stop them unless the hackers travel overseas. . As ransomware attacks have become more and more common in recent years, the attempted extortion against Apple is the rare case where a ransomware gang targets and publicly mocks a major American brand. Most gangs focus on smaller targets and use blogs to increase public pressure on their victims to pay, or are ‘big game hunters’ who target big companies for huge payouts but don’t publicize actions, which saves the company face. The Apple attack is particularly visible as the Biden administration takes action to curb the proliferation of ransomware. White House officials have said they will unveil a comprehensive ransomware strategy in the coming weeks that will focus on international pressure for host countries to stop gangs, and the Justice Department has would have formed a working group to better tackle the problem. Paying for ransomware is risky for victims as some still do not recover their files. Others admit they’ve been hacked and say they won’t pay, like CD Projekt Red, creator of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, done in february. It is not known how damaging or important Quanta files are. A spokesperson for the company said in a statement that its “information security defense mechanism was activated in no time” and that there was only a “small range of services affected by attacks “. Brett Callow, who tracks ransomware gangs for cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, said hackers’ actions gave Apple few options. “I think it depends entirely on the sensitivity of the data that has been exfiltrated. If the disclosure of the information could have a significant impact on the bottom line of any of Quanta’s clients, then someone might be willing to pay for it. prevent their publication. [the hackers] will probably hit, ”he said. There is also no guarantee that hackers will honor their price. “Apple’s options are pretty straightforward,” Callow said. “Refuse to pay and develop a strategy to deal with information coming to the public or pay for a small pledge that [the hackers] will destroy the data. But why would they destroy it, especially if it has a significant market value? “

Ezra Kaplan contributed.

