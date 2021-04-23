Winter Storm in TX: How Power Outages Destroyed Natural Gas Wells

One shape could have helped prevent power outages in critical Texas infrastructure.

MIDLAND, Texas When winter storms in February hit Midland, Joe Brosig of Double Eagle Energy said his company did everything it could to winterize its wells to keep operating in the freezing cold.

But just like much of Texas, oil and gas wells have been cut off from their power supply to prevent the states’ power grid from collapsing. This included each of Fort Worth’s 650 Double Eagles wells.

That’s our entire oil and gas production business, said Brosig, Double Eagles vice president of operations. And so when we go from producing 650 wells per day to zero, it’s obviously a huge success for our business and not good for the whole state.

As lawmakers and regulators quickly learned, when West Texas wells can’t operate, that means less electricity available in other areas of Texas. That’s because natural gas-fired power plants generate about 47% of the electricity on the states primary power grid.

The Texas Electrical Reliability Council, known as ERCOT, is the primary electrical grid that handles the flow of electrical power to more than 26 million Texans and accounts for 90% of the states electrical load.

For Texans, power outages due to devastating winter conditions have proven that the power grid, in simple terms, is circular. When there is no natural gas, gas-fired power plants cannot operate. And when gas-fired power plants are not working, it can mean that electricity is not being produced. When there is no electricity generated, there is no flow of electrical energy to keep the well pumps running and natural gas flowing.

Here in North Texas, the Vistras Lake Ray Hubbard plant and Denton Municipal Electric facility were unable to operate during parts of the winter storm because they could not get natural gas.

It’s all connected, Brosig said. We are losing electricity at our well sites, so we cannot produce natural gas that has to go to the gas plants and they cannot operate because they do not have the gas. from our wells.

In her testimony to lawmakers, Texas Railroad Commission Chairman Christi Craddick acknowledged the interdependence of industries and compared it to a circular food chain.

Texas lawmakers and regulators have already been warned of what could happen if the electricity and natural gas industries are not in sync.

A federal report from the 2011 winter storm highlighted the interdependence of electricity and natural gas. The report found that power plants were having problems acquiring natural gas to run their gas-fired units.

At the same time, natural gas producers have reported that the continual blackouts have caused significant production losses.

We’ve seen these vulnerabilities, said Joshua Rhodes, an associate researcher at the University of Texas Institute of Energy. We have seen these problems. We wrote reports and then they sat on the shelf and apparently had no impact. I think Texas deserves better than this.

Power outages hit the Permian Basin

Located in the Permian Basin, Midland has long been known as an epicenter of oil and natural gas production.

If Permian were a country, it would be like the fourth largest oil producer, said Dr. George Nnanna, dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Texas Permian Basin. Over the past decade, we have seen an increase of about 1.1 billion barrels in oil production and about 3.6 trillion cubic feet of increase in natural gas production.

So it was a shock to many Texans that this energy-rich epicenter was in the dark like the rest of the state during the February storm.

Brosig says the company expected blackouts, but not a total loss of power.

If there is no power in the control panel, it doesn’t work, Brosig told WFAA while pointing at a control panel located in one of the company’s wells. And obviously, it takes energy to run, and electricity once you lose it, we’re dead in the water.

When the company’s wells lost power, the company quickly began renting back-up generators and spent $ 300,000 to re-energize them in as many of their wells as possible.

Mike Banschbach, an oil and gas consultant, said he heard a similar story from a customer who owns a well. He said his client told him that they were unable to bring in tankers to transport the oil due to dangerous roads, while not having the electricity to run the pumps.

He said the frost was really not the problem, said Banschbach, who teaches at Midland Colleges Petroleum Professional Development Center.

Problems with critical infrastructure

But here’s where a two-page form might have helped keep at least some of the lights on.

Craddick told lawmakers she was unaware of the critical infrastructure form. The form places facilities that directly supply natural gas to power plants on the list of critical infrastructure. Installations listed on the infrastructure form should not be powered off unless there is no other choice.

In 2013, officials at the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) were clearly familiar with the form. The Executive Director of the RRCs sent a letter to industries reminding them that they should let their electricity supplier know that your essential facilities are critical to the continued operation of an electric generator.

Please keep in mind that the load-shedding exception is designed to prevent natural gas from flowing into power plants when natural gas facilities would normally be closed due to power shortages, wrote the executive director of the RRC era, Milton Rister.

As the blackouts swept through the state, Oncor’s CEO Allen Nye told lawmakers he had started to receive frantic calls that power had been cut to natural gas facilities.

Oncor owns the power lines and distribution for about half of the state, including Midland. So when ERCOT has declared that the power needs to be shut off, it is Oncors’ responsibility to shut down parts of the network.

Nye told lawmakers that at the start of the winter storm, 35 natural gas facilities were listed as critical infrastructure. He said that during the event, Oncor added 168 natural gas facilities to the list of critical infrastructure.

We turned them on immediately and kept them on all the time, Nye said.

Banschbach said he spoke to a high-ranking executive at one of Midland’s largest gas processors and was told that company officials completed the paperwork ten years ago. As a result, company officials believed they were on the list.

The company had a rude early morning wake-up call on February 15 when it lost power at five of its processing plants, he said.

Rhodes criticizes the RRC for failing to ensure that the two-page form was a priority and that it was completed by critical facilities after the winter storm of 2011.

Making sure critical infrastructure has the power it needs during these times seems to be part of the regulation of this industry, Rhodes told the WFAA.

But even though all eligible entities were on the critical infrastructure list, there were gaps.

The form previously did not include field services such as wells – like those operated by Double Eagle.

In the aftermath of the winter storm, ERCOT revised the form with the help of the Utilities Commission and other industry representatives.

Banschbach says regulators and electricity providers will need to carefully decide what counts as critical infrastructure.

This needs to be predetermined so that someone can’t call their rep and make sure their lights are on and someone else’s are not, Banschbach said.

Brosig told the WFAA that his company is currently filling out forms for about 200 of the company’s most productive wells.

We could have continued to produce if we hadn’t lost power, Brosig said. It was a big problem. We could have found a way to work through the cold if we had power, but once we lost power then all of our prep went out the window, because we couldn’t hold on to our fluids anymore. moving. “

Should wintering be compulsory?

Currently, the Texas Railroad Commission does not make it mandatory for oil and gas companies to ensure their facilities can withstand extreme or core cold.

CRR has largely resisted calls to make bloat mandatory. Craddick told lawmakers that electricity was the best wintering tool in February.

Still, a federal report on this year’s winter storm says extreme cold is a problem. The report says the decline in natural gas production was primarily the result of frosts, which is when water and other fluids freeze, blocking the flow of natural gas.

You have wellheads that are not equipped to be able to continue operating because they are not winterized enough, Nnanna said.

Rhodes also pointed out that before the widespread blackouts, natural gas production had already started to decline as temperatures dropped. He doesn’t think natural gas producers have done enough to prepare for the extreme cold.

If half of our plants are to burn natural gas, we need to make sure we have natural gas at our disposal, Rhodes said.

A key bill before the legislature would require mapping of the natural gas supply chain. It would also force the commission to adopt rules requiring inclement weather.

But will all of that be enough to keep the lights on next time?