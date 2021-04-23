Man dies in accident involving Takata airbag recalled





This marks the 19th death in the United States caused by dangerous explosions of shell-filled air bags.

LANCASTER, SC The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirms a faulty Takata airbag is to blame in a fatal accident in Lancaster that killed the driver of a 2002 Honda Accord. Police said Rekeyon Barnette, 35, died in an accident on January 9 after turning left at the intersection of Gillsbrook Road and Highway 9 Bypass when hitting another car. The crash report says it was when his car’s airbag inflated causing severe trauma to the lower face that ultimately led to his death. This marks the 19th death in the United States due to faulty airbags as well as hundreds of other injuries. In Lancaster County, this is the second fatality from a faulty airbag since 2015. RELATED: Deadly Flaw Found In Another Version Of Takata Airbags RELATED: United States Extends Airbag Failure Probe to 12.3 Million Vehicles In this most recent accident, Honda said the driver was not the registered owner. Honda says it made more than 100 attempts to reach the owner of the car by email, phone, mail and in-person visits to notify them of the recall. Unfortunately, the recall repair was never done. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. A recent report shows that there are 11 million cars in the United States that still have the deadly Takata airbags in the steering wheel. American Honda continues to urge owners of Honda and Acura vehicles affected by Takata inflator recalls to have their vehicles repaired at authorized dealers as soon as possible. Older vehicles, especially 2001-2003 model year vehicles, have an increased risk of airbag inflator rupture and pose the greatest safety risk. Vehicle owners can check the recall status of their vehicles at www.recalls.honda.com for Honda owners or www.recalls.acura.com for Acura. Contact Briana Harper at [email protected] and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos