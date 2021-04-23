Permanent vaccination sites open in Frayser, but demand is low in first week FOX13 News Memphis





MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The City and Shelby County Health Department are partnering with Southwest Tennessee Community College to operate a permanent vaccination site in Frayser. The site opened this week at Gill Center College and will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays. Do you have questions about the spread of the coronavirus? We have an entire section dedicated to epidemic coverage. Click here to find out more. Shenita Leach was one of a few dozen to receive her first COVID vaccine at the site. I was really scared to do it because I had heard mixed reviews but I kept going and got it because my mom was like you needed to get it she said . But the demand is very low. The city administered 24 blows on Tuesday, and just over 35 blows on Thursday. Pastor Frayser Ricky Floyd believes the city has waited too long to set up a permanent site here. We let the time come when some people who were hesitant now that there are reports went back to some vaccines having some problems, maybe rekindled some of the fear and maybe that’s why we are seeing some of the numbers go down, says Floyd who is the pastor of the Pursuit of God Transformation Center. TREND: Health Officials: Next Weeks Critical to Fight Coronavirus in Shelby County The city reports that zip code 38127, which includes Frayser, is one of the least vaccinated areas in the county struggling with one of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases. City staff said they announced the new site in the same way as others, on social media and during briefings. But Floyd thinks that’s not enough either. One thing I suggested is we need to knock on doors, we need to have them in hair salons, beauty parlors in our community, nail salons, and I think they should have an ad to hand out. to churches, Floyd said. The city offered Kroger gift cards and they said like other sites this location doesn’t require an appointment either. The Frayser site is located at the Gill Center at 3833 Mountain Terrace every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts for the latest news in your neighborhood. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD Trendy stories:







