SmartCentres Announces April 2021 Distribution Toronto Stock Exchange: SRU-UN

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (SmartCentres or the Trust) (TSX: SRU.UN) today announced that the Trustees of SmartCentres have declared a distribution for the month of April 2021 of C $ 0.15417 per trust unit, or C $ 1.85 per unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on May 17, 2021 to Unitholders of record on April 30, 2021.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of the largest fully integrated REITs in Canada, with a blue chip portfolio comprising 167 properties strategically located in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $ 10.7 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of revenue generating value-driven retail space with over 97% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of land owned across Canada.

SmartCentres continues to focus on improving the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected and mixed-use communities on its existing commercial properties. Project 512, a publicly announced $ 13.5 billion intensification program ($ 7.9 billion in SmartCentres’ quota) represents the main focus of the current development of the REIT on which construction is expected to begin over the next few years. next five years. This intensification program includes rental apartments, condos, retirement homes and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and businesses, offices and warehouses, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner.

The SmartCentres scale-up program is expected to produce an additional 55.4 million square feet (32.5 million square feet at SmartCentres), of which 27.7 million square feet (16.2 million square feet at SmartCentres) of which construction has started or will begin within the next five years. years. From shopping malls to downtown areas, SmartCentres is uniquely positioned to reshape the Canadian urban and urban-suburban landscape.

This scale-up program includes the trust portion of SmartVMC which, when completed, is expected to include approximately 11.0 million square feet of mixed-use space in Vaughan, Ontario. Construction of the first five sold-out phases of Transit City condominiums, which represent 2,789 residential units, continues to progress. The final closures of the first two phases of Transit City Condominiums began ahead of budget and on schedule in August 2020 and all 1,110 units of the first and second phases are now closed. In addition, the 631 pre-sale units of the third phase as well as 22 townhouses, all sold out and currently under construction, are expected to close in 2021. The fourth and fifth sold out phases representing 1,026 units are currently under construction and are expected to close in 2023. .

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” which reflect management’s expectations regarding the future growth of the Trust, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, as further discussed under the “Business Overview and Strategic Direction”, “Other Performance Measures” and “Outlook” sections in the Trust’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020. More specifically, certain statements contained in this press release press, including statements relating to maintaining the production capacity of the Trust, estimated future development plans and costs, view of term mortgage renewals, including refinancing rates and amounts, timing future bond payments, intentions to obtain additional financing and potential sources of financing These, as well as vacancy and rental assumptions, and statements containing words such as “might”, “,” may “,” anticipate “,” expect “,” believe “,” will “,” may “and others exp Statements and statements relating to matters which are not historical facts constitute” forward-looking statements “. These forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of helping unitholders and financial analysts of the Trust to understand the operating environment of the Trust and may not be appropriate for other purposes. These forward-looking statements reflect the current beliefs of management and are based on information currently available to management. However, these forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” and elsewhere in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of the Trust for the year ended December 31, 2020 and under the heading “Risk Factors”. risk ”in its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described in forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Trust cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Trust assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, unless securities legislation so requires. otherwise requires.

However, these forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties.

For more information, please visit www.smarts.com or contact: