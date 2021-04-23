India asks SpaceX to seek permission to offer satellite internet service, Telecom News, ET Telecom





The government will ask SpaceX Technologies, headed by Elon Musk, to apply for the relevant permits under India's telecommunications rules before offering its Starlink satellite internet services in the country, a senior official said. The Telecommunications Department is set to write to SpaceX, urging the company to share details of its plans in India to determine if it needs Internet Service Provider (ISP) and Terminal to Terminal (VSAT) service permissions. very small aperture) under Unified License Regulations (UL) or just one to provide high-speed satellite internet services in the country. The DoT has no objection to SpaceX offering the Starlink satellite internet service in India, but it must comply with the laws of the country and seek an appropriate license and other permissions before offering the service to Indian consumers, the government official told ET. SpaceX, which will compete in global satcom space with the Amazons Kuiper project, led by Jeff Bezos, and OneWeb backed by Bharti, has started accepting pre-orders for the beta of its Starlink satellite internet service in India for a fully refundable deposit of $ 99 (above). Rs 7,000). According to its website, the company plans to start offering Internet connectivity to Indian users in 2022 through a maze of satellites that it will launch into orbit. The DoT will also likely seek clarification from SpaceX on the specific nature of the services it wishes to offer in India, the spectrum bands it proposes to use, and the foreign satellite capacity it will exploit to provide Internet services to India. broadband. The DoT is also likely to seek the opinion of the Department of Space (DoS) on whether SpaceX should ask the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) to obtain the landing rights to use foreign satellite signals in India for satellite internet. services. IN-SPACe is a newly formed central regulator within the DoS tasked with attracting private capital to the space sector and creating a level playing field for private sector companies, all after one industry body, representing some global rivals of SpaceX, including OneWeb backed by Bharti. , Amazon and Hughes last month called on the government to prevent SpaceX from pre-selling Starlink beta services to Indian consumers on the grounds that the latter did not have an appropriate license or authorization. Meanwhile, a war of words has erupted on the world stage following the reported near-collision of the Starlink and OneWeb satellites. SpaceX reportedly accused OneWeb of spreading false stories that the companies' satellites nearly crashed recently. OneWeb, however, would have maintained its comments as reported to the press. SpaceX and OneWeb did not respond to ET queries as of press time Thursday. Requests to the DoT also went unanswered.







