3 Reasons Cathie Wood Invested $ 580 Million In Coinbase IPO

Cathie Wood has become something of an investment freak over the past year or so. The founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management made a name for herself in 2020 when her five flagship exchange-traded funds (ETFs) crushed the returns of the broader market, each recording gains of over 100%, focusing on emerging and disruptive technologies. high growth stocks.

Wood made headlines again last week when she invested in Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: PIECE) the day it went public. ARK didn’t stop there, buying more Coinbase shares every day since its direct listing. ARK Invest now owns nearly 1.9 million Coinbase shares – worth around $ 580 million at Thursday prices – in three of the company’s ETFs: ARK Fintech innovation, ARK innovation, and Next Generation ARK Internet.

Let’s take a look at three reasons Wood was so quick to add Coinbase stocks to ARK Invest vaults.

1. A milestone year for Coinbase

The current cryptocurrency boom has caught the attention of both new and experienced investors. Coinbase Global is the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, allowing enthusiasts to buy and sell a wide range of popular digital currencies. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the transaction fees it charges for each sale.

The platform has over 56 million individual users, 7,000 institutions and 115,000 partners in over 100 countries. Its growing user base gives the company an unrivaled ecosystem that has something for everyone from the novice cryptocurrency enthusiast to the more experienced buyer.

2020 has been a landmark year for Coinbase, so it’s no surprise that it caught Wood’s attention. Coinbase reported that revenue increased 139% year over year to $ 1.14 billion. At the same time, profits turned positive with net income of $ 322 million, following a loss of $ 30 million in 2019. As a result, the company’s adjusted EBITDA jumped more than 2,000% to 527 millions of dollars.

The first results show that growth accelerated during the first quarter of this year. Revenue jumped to $ 1.8 billion, nine times more than $ 191 million in the previous year’s quarter. For context, revenue tripled from the fourth quarter, while surpassing Coinbase’s revenue for the entire last year. Although final numbers have not been released, net income is expected to be in the $ 730 million to $ 800 million range, up nearly 2,300% year-over-year, in the middle of his fork.

Given the eye-catching results, Coinbase certainly would have been on Wood’s radar.

2. A long-time supporter of cryptocurrency

Wood has long been a proponent of digital assets, buying Bitcoinin 2015 – before entering the spirit of the times. She was particularly intrigued by the potential of blockchain, the digital ledger technology that underpins cryptocurrency. Wood even went so far as to say that Bitcoin’s price could potentially exceed $ 500,000, which is nine times its current price, which is around $ 55,000 to date.

A quick glance at ARK’s funds shows that Wood continues to bet big on the potential of cryptocurrency and blockchain. ARK Next Generation Internet holds more than 5% of its $ 6.9 billion in funds under management in Bitcoin Trust in Grayscale– the first publicly traded security investing only in Bitcoin.

That’s not all. Square is the # 1, 2 or 3 of three ARK funds and was among the first to provide users with greater accessibility of cryptocurrency. The digital point of sale and payments provider first tested buying and selling Bitcoin on its platform in late 2017, before expanding access to all users in early 2018. PayPal fundsalso launched a service late last year that allows users to buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrency. The pioneer of digital payments is another significant stake in two of ARK’s funds.

3. Cryptocurrency is still in its infancy

While it may seem like cryptocurrency is finally entering the mainstream, it is actually still early for the digital payment method. Hester Peirce, a commissioner with the Securities and Exchange Commission, says cryptocurrency is still in its infancy, but interest is growing.

“We are seeing more interest from institutions than in the past,” Peirce said in a live finance conference. “As people are more comfortable working in a virtual world in all industries now, I think people are likely to be more interested in the crypto space. And as people look to diversify their portfolios, I think people are also likely to look more into the crypto space. “

A recent study of 30,000 Americans found that around 57% say they understand cryptocurrency, around 14% say they are currently invested in crypto, and 15% are considering investing, according to a national survey conducted by Piplsay Research. .

Meanwhile, 43% of respondents said they don’t understand or even heard of cryptocurrencies. This shows that cryptocurrency has a long way to go before it reaches maturity, with significant growth potential.

A little background

It’s important to put Wood’s purchase of Coinbase Global in context. After buying over a million shares and spending hundreds of millions of dollars, Coinbase accounts for just over 1% of funds under management for each of the three ARK funds that hold the stock.

By adding Coinbase to the mix, however, Wood is increasing his bet on the overall potential of the cryptocurrency, without putting too many eggs in one basket.