How Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein will lead after Archegos, Greensill

On the evening of February 6, 2020, Thomas Gottstein gathered his senior lieutenants at his Zurich office to share his secret with them: in a few hours, he would be appointed general manager of Credit Suisse Group AG. They shared a group hug and the new boss said he was going to buy more stock in the bank.

Since then, Gottstein’s tenure has seen the institution shaken deeply. Credit Suisse was involved in two spectacular damage over the course of a few weeks in March: the downfall of supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital and the massive Archegos Capital Management trading losses. The bank remains financially sound, but has been forced to reassess its risk and strengthen its capital defenses by raising $ 2 billion from investors. His shares have fallen since Gottstein took over, making him one of the few losers among financial stocks lately.

The seeds of the problem were sown long before Gottstein took over as the No. 1 institution of 49,000 employees. Still, it’s up to the 57-year-old banker to do what his predecessors couldn’t do for most of this century – make money without putting the franchise at risk. With the arrival of President Antonio Horta-Osorio at the end of April, there has been a lot of speculation about what could happen next: from a household that reduces the role of the investment bank, to the sale of the asset management unit, or even to a merger with a Swiss rival UBS Group AG. At least one change is underway. On April 22, the bank announced that it reduce its loans to funds like Archegos.

Credit Suisse emerged from the 2008 financial crisis with the ambition to compete with the American giants. But he faced strong headwinds. Compared to the United States, the European economy continued to sizzle. And Swiss regulators, eager to avoid a repeat of 2008, piled on tight capital requirements. Credit Suisse has tried to choose its places in the trading. But even one of its best units, stocks, lost shares to Wall Street banks that invested billions of dollars in trading technology.

Tidjane Thiam, Gottstein’s predecessor, took over in 2015. He hatched a plan to break Credit Suisse’s obsession with its more muscular rivals on Wall Street. Thiam’s strategy: to make the bank the essential lender of the entrepreneurial billionaires of the world – the wheel dealers who would make wealth management the center, supplying the other units of the bank.

Headquarters of Credit Suisse in Zurich. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth / Bloomberg

With Gottstein’s rise, Credit Suisse had a new CEO but the same strategy. He promoted Lara Warner to head of a combined risk and compliance department. Avoiding danger has become just one of the tasks of the unit. She challenged her leaders to stop thinking only about defending the bank’s capital and to start considering other business priorities. Warner was expelled in April. “Risk control at all levels of this bank needs to be reviewed and changes need to be made where there are gaps,” said David Herro, chief investment officer at Harris Associates LP, one of the largest investors. from Credit Suisse, in a March email to Bloomberg News. “But am I stating the obvious?”

Just ten weeks after Gottstein’s appointment, a sign of things to come: China’s collapse Luckin Coffee Inc. Thiam had publicly presented founder Lu Zhengyao as an example of the kind of person the bank wanted to have a relationship with. Credit Suisse had made margin loans to Lu and organized the company’s initial public offering in 2019 in the United States. allegations of accounting fraud against Luckin and probable loan losses for Credit Suisse. Luckin filed for bankruptcy in February this year.

In early March, the booming empire of Australian financier Lex Greensill collapsed in insolvency. Greensill Capital has mainly contributed to the establishment of corporate loans, which it has pooled into funds intended for investors looking for low risk and attractive returns. Credit Suisse managed a $ 10 billion pool of these funds but decided on March 1 to suspend buybacks after Greensill’s main credit insurer withdraws coverage. Things quickly unfolded from there: Credit Suisse decided to liquidate the portfolios and is now trying to sell most of the loans it bought from Greensill. Investors who put money in the funds could suffer losses, and the bank has said it could take a hit as well.

A few weeks after the Greensill debacle, Archegos, controlled by secret investor Bill Hwang, collapsed under the weight of his margin loans when some of the tech and media stocks he was betting on began to fall. Credit Suisse is the biggest loser among the many banks in Hwang. The cost so far: $ 5.5 billion. With profits offset elsewhere, the bank reported a loss of 252 million Swiss francs in the first quarter ($ 275 million).

Gottstein was recently confronted with executives baffled by the bank’s management. He declined to give detailed answers. He was leaving his fate with everyone to be reassessed after the arrival of the new president, Horta-Osorio.