Asian markets mixed after Wall Street pull-out on Biden tax report

BEIJING’s Asian stock markets were mixed on Friday after Wall Street fell following a report that President Joe Biden will propose to raise taxes for wealthy investors.

The benchmark Wall Streets S&P 500 lost 0.9% overnight after Bloomberg News, citing unidentified sources, said Biden would propose to raise taxes on people who earn more than a million of dollars on stock transactions.

This has been added to a mix of better corporate earnings and hiring in the United States, unease that inflation and interest rates could rise, and the surge in coronavirus infections that have prompted some governments to push back. tighten anti-disease controls.

Investors are struggling to navigate very confused global outlook and earnings reports that have contributed to a slow return to pre-pandemic life, Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report.

The Shanghai SHCOMP Composite Index,

+ 0.00%

increased by 0.1% while the Nikkei 225 NIK,

-0.65%

in Tokyo lost 0.8%. The Hang Seng HSI,

+ 0.73%

in Hong Kong gained 0.9%.

The Kospi 180721,

+ 0.19%

in Seoul fell 0.1% while Sydneys S & P / ASX 200 XJO,

+ 0.02%

discard 0.2%. Stocks in Taiwan Y9999,

+ 1.19%

and New Zealand NZ50GR,

+ 0.58%

increased while Singapore STI,

-0.10%

and Jakarta JAKIDX,

+ 0.24%

retirement.

The sale on Wall Street was widespread in the wake of Bidens’ tax plan report.

According to Bloomberg, this would increase the capital gains tax to 39.6% for investors earning more than $ 1 million, more than double the current rate for Americans in that income bracket. He said a separate surtax on investment income could raise the total tax rate for high net worth investors to 43.3%.

Tech stocks, banks and businesses that rely on consumer spending contributed much of the slippage. T-bill yields have remained broadly stable.

The S&P 500 SPX,

-0.92%

decreased to 4,134.98. It is down 1.2% for the week after peaking on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.94%

was down 0.9% to 33,815.90. The Nasdaq composite COMP,

-0.94%

slipped 0.9% to 13,818.41.

The latest round of US government stimulus has helped lure retail investors into the world’s largest market. Now investors are weighing Washington’s other proposals, including tax changes, and Bidens has proposed a $ 2.3 million infrastructure spending package.

Investors are also looking for signs of possible economic improvement, as most companies in the S&P 500 publish quarterly results. Also on Thursday, the Department of Labor reported that the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits fell again last week to its lowest level since the outbreak of the pandemic.

China, the world’s second-largest economy and major importer, rebounded late last year and the United States is showing strong signs of recovery. Europe and other parts of the world are lagging behind.

On the energy markets, the American benchmark CLM21 crude,

+ 0.68%

rose 33 cents to $ 61.76 a barrel in e-commerce on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract advanced 8 cents Thursday to $ 61.43. Brent crude BRNM21,

+ 0.49% ,

used for the price of international oils, gained 27 cents to $ 65.67 a barrel in London. It added 8 cents the previous session to $ 65.40 a barrel.