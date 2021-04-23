AMP to split; ASX flat after Wall Street falls on Biden’s tax concerns

The Australian stock market remained stable at the start of the session, on the back of slippery Wall Street concerns about rising income taxes for wealthy Americans.

The benchmark ASX 200 was almost stable at 7,049, with the largest All Ordinaries at 7,308 at 12:15 p.m. AEST.

The Australian dollar rallied slightly to 77.19 cents US, after falling 0.6 percent overnight to a low of 76.91 cents US.

Among the top 200 companies, real estate, technology, utilities, healthcare and finance were the sectors that boosted the market.

Tech company Nuix, which rose 6.7% after its share price fell last Wednesday, was tech company Nuix, network operator Megaport (+ 3.4%) and Pilbara Mines ( + 3.1%).

Meanwhile, shares of online retailer Kogan continued to fall (-10.7%) after the company reported slower-than-expected sales as customer demand waned.

Vitamin and wellness company Blackmores was the second worst performing stock, down 4% after concerns over slower earnings growth amid Australia’s closed borders and tensions with China .

Investors were also not impressed with JB Hi-Fi’s (-3.7pc) deal with Zip Co (-0.2pc), after the company announced that the buy-now-pay- later will provide a payment system for music retailer and appliance chain Good Guys.

Spot gold was flat after falling half a percent earlier and was selling at US $ 1,786.78.

In the oil markets, Brent rose nearly half a percent and was worth US $ 65.68 a barrel.

AMP split

AMP has abandoned buyout negotiations with Ares Management, opting instead to split up AMP Capital’s private market investment management business.

In a statement, AMP President Debra Hazelton said the split would create two more focused companies, AMP Limited and Private Markets.

“The Private Markets business operates in growing global markets where talented investment management and strong relationships are essential,” she said.

Boe Pahari, global head of infrastructure equities at AMP Capitals, will be leaving the company after being promoted to this role last year.

Mr Pahari was initially promoted to head of AMP Capital, but was demoted following the publication of sexual harassment revelations by AFR last year.

Michael Sammells, who is currently the non-executive director of AMP Limited and current chairman of AMP Capital, will be the interim chairman of the branch.

Mr Pahari’s departure is the latest in a series of senior executives leaving the ailing company, with AMP CEO Francesco De Ferrarithe next to leave.

AMP’s wealth management division reported a net cash outflow of $ 1.5 billion on Thursday, while AMP Capital’s division reported a $ 2.9 billion outflow.

AMP’s share price was up 1.5 percent to $ 1.14 at 12:20 p.m. AEST, after climbing to $ 1.21 earlier in the session on the announcement.

Wall street down

In New York, the Dow Jones index fell more than 300 points, or 1%, to 33,815, the benchmark S&P 500 slipped 0.9% to close at 4,134, while the Nasdaq fell. also fell 0.9% to 13,818.

All sectors of the top 500 finished lower and the biggest losers were Huntington Bancshares (-6.7pc), Dow Inc (-6pc) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (-5.6pc).

Tech firms Microsoft (-1.3pc), Apple (-1.1pc), Amazon (-1.5pc) and Tesla (-3.2pc) also lowered the index.

US tax hike worries

The losses came after US President JoeBiden planned to raise the marginal tax rate from 37% to 39.6% and almost double capital gains taxes to 39.6% for those earning over $ 1 million.

Some analysts believe the tax hikes would be difficult to push through USCongress.

Kingsview Investment Management Chicago portfolio manager Paul Nolte said when investors heard about plans to raise taxes, they often rushed to sell stocks and would ask questions later.

“It’s more of a knee-jerk short-term reaction,” he said.

Great Hill Capital LLC hedge fund chairman Thomas Hayes agrees.

“If he had a chance to pass, we would lose 2,000 points.”

Tax concerns aside, Nolte said the market is now eagerly awaiting earnings reports from large tech companies, due next week.

“Until we get out of this information vacuum, the market will generally be directionless,” Nolte added.

It was a different story in Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 index gained (+ 0.6 pc), with Germanys DAX (+ 0.8 pc) and the British FTSE (+ 0.6 pc).