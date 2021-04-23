Business
AMP to split; ASX flat after Wall Street falls on Biden’s tax concerns
The Australian stock market remained stable at the start of the session, on the back of slippery Wall Street concerns about rising income taxes for wealthy Americans.
Key points:
- U.S. investors worried about tax hikes push down Wall Street
- Growth stocks like Tesla and Amazon were down
- AMP shares jumped around 7% at one point in the split plan, but squeezed those gains
The benchmark ASX 200 was almost stable at 7,049, with the largest All Ordinaries at 7,308 at 12:15 p.m. AEST.
The Australian dollar rallied slightly to 77.19 cents US, after falling 0.6 percent overnight to a low of 76.91 cents US.
Among the top 200 companies, real estate, technology, utilities, healthcare and finance were the sectors that boosted the market.
Tech company Nuix, which rose 6.7% after its share price fell last Wednesday, was tech company Nuix, network operator Megaport (+ 3.4%) and Pilbara Mines ( + 3.1%).
Meanwhile, shares of online retailer Kogan continued to fall (-10.7%) after the company reported slower-than-expected sales as customer demand waned.
Vitamin and wellness company Blackmores was the second worst performing stock, down 4% after concerns over slower earnings growth amid Australia’s closed borders and tensions with China .
Investors were also not impressed with JB Hi-Fi’s (-3.7pc) deal with Zip Co (-0.2pc), after the company announced that the buy-now-pay- later will provide a payment system for music retailer and appliance chain Good Guys.
Spot gold was flat after falling half a percent earlier and was selling at US $ 1,786.78.
In the oil markets, Brent rose nearly half a percent and was worth US $ 65.68 a barrel.
AMP split
AMP has abandoned buyout negotiations with Ares Management, opting instead to split up AMP Capital’s private market investment management business.
In a statement, AMP President Debra Hazelton said the split would create two more focused companies, AMP Limited and Private Markets.
Boe Pahari, global head of infrastructure equities at AMP Capitals, will be leaving the company after being promoted to this role last year.
Mr Pahari was initially promoted to head of AMP Capital, but was demoted following the publication of sexual harassment revelations by AFR last year.
Michael Sammells, who is currently the non-executive director of AMP Limited and current chairman of AMP Capital, will be the interim chairman of the branch.
Mr Pahari’s departure is the latest in a series of senior executives leaving the ailing company, with AMP CEO Francesco De Ferrarithe next to leave.
AMP’s wealth management division reported a net cash outflow of $ 1.5 billion on Thursday, while AMP Capital’s division reported a $ 2.9 billion outflow.
AMP’s share price was up 1.5 percent to $ 1.14 at 12:20 p.m. AEST, after climbing to $ 1.21 earlier in the session on the announcement.
Wall street down
In New York, the Dow Jones index fell more than 300 points, or 1%, to 33,815, the benchmark S&P 500 slipped 0.9% to close at 4,134, while the Nasdaq fell. also fell 0.9% to 13,818.
All sectors of the top 500 finished lower and the biggest losers were Huntington Bancshares (-6.7pc), Dow Inc (-6pc) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (-5.6pc).
Tech firms Microsoft (-1.3pc), Apple (-1.1pc), Amazon (-1.5pc) and Tesla (-3.2pc) also lowered the index.
US tax hike worries
The losses came after US President JoeBiden planned to raise the marginal tax rate from 37% to 39.6% and almost double capital gains taxes to 39.6% for those earning over $ 1 million.
Some analysts believe the tax hikes would be difficult to push through USCongress.
Kingsview Investment Management Chicago portfolio manager Paul Nolte said when investors heard about plans to raise taxes, they often rushed to sell stocks and would ask questions later.
“It’s more of a knee-jerk short-term reaction,” he said.
Great Hill Capital LLC hedge fund chairman Thomas Hayes agrees.
Tax concerns aside, Nolte said the market is now eagerly awaiting earnings reports from large tech companies, due next week.
“Until we get out of this information vacuum, the market will generally be directionless,” Nolte added.
It was a different story in Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 index gained (+ 0.6 pc), with Germanys DAX (+ 0.8 pc) and the British FTSE (+ 0.6 pc).
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]