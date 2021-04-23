Interim report 2021, January – March Stockholm Stock Exchange: HMS

First shift

First quarter net sales reached SEK 455 million (361), which is an increase of 26%. Currency conversions had a negative effect of SEK 29m on net sales

Order intake was SEK 565m (401), which corresponds to an increase of 41%

Operating profit reached SEK 114m (67), representing an operating margin of 25.0% (18.5)

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 94 million (48) and earnings per share to SEK 1.93 (1.01)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 132 million (55)

Last twelve months

Net sales for the last twelve months reached SEK 1,560 million (1,500), which corresponds to an increase of 4%. Currency conversions had a negative effect of SEK 51m on net sales

Order intake was SEK 1,611m (1,484), which corresponds to an increase of 9%

Operating profit amounted to SEK 335m (250), representing an operating margin of 21.4% (16.7)

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 266m (212) and earnings per share to SEK 5.70 (4.56)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 447 million (257)

CEO Commentary

Full speed!

At the end of last year, we saw a more positive market climate and increased demand for HMS products. The increased demand continued in the first quarter of 2021, even stronger than expected. We released preliminary figures on order intake, sales and profitability as early as April 8, and can now confirm and develop this positive situation.

Order intake for the quarters was very strong and amounted to SEK 565 million, an increase of 41% compared to the same period last year. This corresponds to organic growth in order intake of 38%. It is particularly satisfying to see that order intake for all our brands is increasing by at least 35%.

The significant increase in order intake is driven by a much stronger end market, where business has picked up after 18 months of a weaker investment climate and pandemic effects. In addition to the general market recovery, we are seeing temporary effects as our customers replenish their stocks after a weak 2020. There is also an effect of increasing inventory to prepare for longer delivery times for electronic components, due to semiconductor shortage situation. In total, these effects are estimated to have had a positive effect on orders of around SEK 60-70 million in the quarter, which in our view is not recurring.

First quarter sales also increased significantly and amounted to SEK 455 million, an increase of 26% (organic growth is 19%) compared to the corresponding period last year.

Despite persistent currency headwinds and component sourcing challenges, increasing our purchasing costs, we can continue to show a positive evolution of our gross margin, which stands at 64.0% ( 62.4%) for the quarter. The most important effect behind the high gross margin is the program which was implemented in 2020 with increased efficiency of operations and selective price increases.

Operating profit for the quarters was a record 114 million Swedish kronor, a significant improvement of 70% compared to the first quarter of last year. The positive result is driven by sales growth in combination with good gross margins and still low operating expenses, in part due to reduced travel of our staff and reduced external activities due to the pandemic.

Cash flow remains strong at SEK 132 million (55) in the quarter which has helped reduce our debt. At the end of the quarter, we had net debt to EBITDA of 0.21 (1.13).

Strong recovery in our main markets

The main factor that contributed to this good quarter was the continued recovery in our main markets, largely driven by continental Europe, but China and Japan also continued to do well and, on the orders side, the United States also posted record levels. Machine builders and device manufacturers in all segments have shown strong demand for our product offerings.

Within Anybus, the German auto industry, which is an important target group for Anybus sales, has accounted for much of the growth through its investments in converting to electric car production.

In addition, in Asia, growth was driven by Anybus, largely through the robotics and wind power industry, bringing Asia to new record levels in terms of sales and order intake.

Procentec, acquired in the previous quarter, continued to develop very well, with organic growth of 75% and sales of SEK 52 million, driven by a number of new key customers in logistics.

Deployment of the HMS 2025 strategy

During the quarter, we continued to work on the implementation of the HMS 2025 strategy, presented at the end of 2020. Among other things, we strengthened our resources in the important M&A and sustainability functions, two of the main areas of our new strategy.

After setting the wheels in motion last year, we have now started further expansion in China and investments in other interesting markets in South East Asia.

In the near future, we will also make new investments in building our team for long-term organic growth in industrial ICT (information and communication technologies), towards our goals in 2025: a figure of business of over SEK (3.14) billion, to be net CO2 positive, and to achieve our high ambitions of customer and employee satisfaction.

Positive outlook for 2021

The recovery has been a bit faster than we previously expected, and while the first quarter has positive one-time effects, we expect continued strong demand in 2021. Of course, there are still uncertainties about what will happen. with the pandemic, but we assess the risks as lower for each passing month with more and more people vaccinated. Despite strong demand, we are able to deliver as usual, but we are seeing that our strong order intake combined with increasing lead times for semiconductor component sourcing means that we can expect some increases. delivery times for customers. The semiconductor price situation is also expected to increase in the future. As previously reported, we are seeing increased interest in our remote access offering, which we believe will continue to have a strong market even after the pandemic. We also believe that our operating expenses will increase during the year with new investments and progressively better travel conditions and customer meetings.

We continue to work with an emphasis on long-term growth with a balanced cost level. In the long term, we continue to believe that the industrial ICT (information and communication technologies) market will be an interesting area, both in terms of organic growth and acquisitions.

Halmstad April 23, 2021

Staffan Dahlstrm

Executive director

Further information can be obtained from:

Staffan Dahlstrm, CEO, +46 (0) 35 17 2901

Joakim Nideborn, CFO, +46 (0) 35 710 6983

This information is such that HMS Networks AB (publ) is obliged to make public in accordance with the law on the securities markets. The information has been submitted for publication, through the above-mentioned contact persons, at 08:00 CET on April 23, 2021.

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a leading provider of solutions in the field of industrial information and communication technologies (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus, Ixxat, Ewon and Intesis brands. Development takes place at the headquarters in Halmstad as well as in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar Buchen and Delft. Local sales and support are handled by branches in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, India, UK , in Sweden, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates, as well as through a global network of distributors and partners. HMS employs more than 700 people and achieved a turnover of SEK 1,467 million in 2020. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology