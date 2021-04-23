



Fingrid Oyj Press release on April 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET Fingrid Group Management Review January 1 – March 31, 2021 Fingrid follows a six month reporting period as referred to in the Securities Markets Act and publishes management reviews for the first three and nine months of the year; management reviews contain key information illustrating the financial and other development of the business. The information presented in the Management Review relates to the performance of Fingrid Group in January-March 2021 and the corresponding period of 2020, unless otherwise indicated. The figures presented here have been established in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Management Review is not an interim report according to IAS 34. The figures are not audited. Temperatures from January to March were long-term averages. The increase in cross-border transmission of electricity from Russia and higher consumption due to long cold periods increased the turnover and profit of the company compared to the corresponding period in 2020. Revenues for the period under review amounted to 277.9 (199.6) million euros and operating profit, excluding changes in the fair value of derivatives, amounted to 85.6 (65.2 ) millions of euros.

The profitability and liquidity of the company remained at a good level. Review by the President and CEO: Network vision paves the way for network investments worth € 2 billion during this decade Weather conditions in the first quarter were normal. Long periods of sub-zero temperatures have increased electricity consumption, and the hydrological situation in the Nordic countries has also returned to closer to normal compared to the exceptionally high level last year. Electricity consumption increased during the period under review compared to the corresponding period last year, marked by exceptionally warm weather. As a result, the company’s turnover and profit improved compared to the previous review period. The revenue growth comes from volume, as our network service charges will remain unchanged from 2020 to 2021. The increase in electricity consumption, coupled with transmission restrictions, has resulted in significant price disparities by area in the Nordic countries. Imports from Sweden to Finland were high and often peaked during the day. This caused significant price differences between Finland and in particular the north of Sweden. The price differences have resulted in significant congestion revenues for Fingrid, which will be used for future investments to improve the functioning of markets. Electricity imports from Russia have increased due to higher electricity prices in Finland, generating more revenue from cross-border transmission. We are building transmission lines and substations at dozens of sites. Based on our long-term view of the grid, we estimate that the main grid will require at least € 2 billion of grid investment during this decade to cover the huge increase in investment needed for consumption and electricity production, in order to allow the ongoing electrification of Finland. At the same time, we will develop the electricity market and our grid operations to meet future needs. Key figures M 13/21 13/20 change % 112/20 Turnover 277.9 199.6 39.2 682.5 Operating income * 85.6 65.2 31.3 115.4 pre-tax profit 70.7 38.9 81.8 113.3 Profit for the period 56.6 32.9 72.3 94.0 Capital expenditure, gross 36.6 30.6 19.6 169.7 Net operating cash flow ** 112.3 68.5 64.0 139.9 Net interest-bearing debt 940.4 1066.4 -11.8 1049.0 Total balance 2274.6 2133.2 6.6 2 306.8 Equity ratio% 30.3 29.0 27.4 * Operating income excluding changes in the fair value of derivatives ** Net cash flow from operations, after investments Operating income excluding changes in the fair value of derivatives amounted to € 85.6 (65.2) million. The improvement in operating income is attributable to increased revenues from network services and revenues from cross-border transport.

Congestion revenues from cross-border transport connections amounted to € 25.6 (24.6) million. These revenues will be fully used in the coming years for investments aimed at improving transport connections to avoid congestion.

Net operating cash flow strengthened, mainly thanks to a better financial result. Main business events As of January March, Fingrids main grid system security was at a very high level and there were no significant grid disruptions affecting the electricity market. In January and March, electricity consumption in Finland was 24.7 (23.2) terawatt hours. During the same period, Fingrid transmitted a total of 19.4 (18.4) terawatt-hours on its network, or 73.7 (73.9) percent of the total electricity transmission in Finland. During this period, the electricity that Fingrid transmitted to its customers amounted to 17.8 (16.6) terawatt-hours, which represents 71.9 (71.6) percent of the total consumption of the Finland.

Peak demand was reached on February 18, 2021, when the average hourly load reached 14,267 megawatts between 9 and 10 a.m. During that hour, the average electricity production in Finland amounted to 11,191 megawatts and the remaining 3,076 megawatts of the average load were imported from Sweden, Russia and Estonia. The electricity supply was not jeopardized during the peak consumption hour.

Fingrid has published a vision for long-term development needs and mainnet solutions. This vision of the network is based on scenarios of the future structure of electricity production and consumption. The vision states that for Finland to achieve its carbon neutral goal, investments in the network amounting to billions of euros will be needed over the next ten years.

Fingrid is currently building 36 electrical substations and 580 kilometers of transmission lines. An investment decision was taken on the construction of the Valkeus substation in Northern Ostrobothnia to promote investment in wind energy. The total cost of the substation, scheduled for completion in 2023, is estimated at around € 30 million.

Fingrids operations continued as planned, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Fingrid requested a waiver period extending until May 22, 2023 for the passage of the 15-minute imbalance settlement period (ISP), and the Energy Authority granted the waiver. Events after the review period On April 7, 2021, the annual general meeting of Fingrid Oyjs approved the 2020 annual accounts and closed the payment of the dividend. The first tranche of the dividend, totaling EUR 89,980,000.00, was paid on April 12, 2021. Juhani Jrvi remains chairman of the board of directors, and Pivi Nerg continues as vice chairman of the board. The other board members are Hannu Linna, Sanna Syri and Esko Torsti. The company has not changed its profit forecast from what was reported in the Bulletin of Financial Statements of March 5, 2021. Further information: Jukka Ruusunen, Fingrid Oyj, President and CEO

+358 30395 5140 or +358 40593 8428 Jan Montell, Fingrid Oyj, Chief Financial Officer

+358 30395 5213 or +358 40592 4419 Fingrid is the operator of the Finnish transport network. We ensure reliable electricity for our customers and society and we are shaping the clean, market-oriented electricity system of the future. Fingrid delivers. Responsibly.

www.fingrid.fi Fingrid_Oyj_Group_Managements_Review_1_january_31_March_2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos