LONDON (Reuters) – The eurozone’s recovery from the pandemic-induced economic slowdown was much stronger than expected in April, as the bloc’s dominant service industry waived further lockdowns and made a comeback surprise to growth, according to a survey. FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021. REUTERS / Yves Herman With the continent facing a new wave of coronavirus infections, governments have reimposed strict lockdown measures to contain the spread, forcing some businesses to shut down and encouraging citizens to stay at home. That meant the economy was expected to recover at a much slower pace this quarter than expected a month earlier, according to a Reuters poll last week. [ECILT/EU] But the IHS Markits Flash Composite Purchasing Managers Index, considered a good guide to economic health, hit a nine-month high of 53.7 from March 53.2, muddying expectations for ‘a Reuters poll for a drop to 52.8. Anything over 50 indicates growth. In a month in which virus containment measures have been stepped up in the face of new waves of infections, the euro area economy has shown encouraging strength, said Chris Williamson, chief economist at IHS Markit. Although the service sector continues to be hit hard by the lockdowns, it has returned to growth as businesses adjust to life with the virus and prepare for better times. A PMI for the services sector fell to 50.3 from 49.6 in recent months, beating the Reuters poll’s median forecast for a drop to 49.1. Meanwhile, monetary union factories experienced their busiest month since the survey began in mid-1997. The manufacturing PMI index rose to 63.3 from March 62.5, better than the expected 62.0. An index measurement output, which feeds the composite PMI, goes to 63.4 from 63.3. It was also a high poll. Pent-up spending, restocking, investment in new machinery and growing optimism about the outlook have all helped fuel another record increase in production and new orders, Williamson said. But disruptions on the supply side have left factories facing soaring raw material costs. The input price index climbed to a near record high of 81.5 from 79.7 and manufacturers were only able to pass on part of the increase to customers. While some businesses remain open – or prepare to reopen – service companies have increased their workforce at the fastest rate since before Europe faced the full brunt of the pandemic. The employment PMI fell from 51.1 to 52.2. Hopes that slow immunization programs will speed up and allow a return to some form of normalcy has raised higher optimism for the year ahead. The composite index of future production climbed to 68.8 from 67.9, the highest since IHS Markit began collecting data in July 2012. Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Toby Chopra

