AMP plans private markets split after Ares talks collapse





AMP Ltd. is splitting from private market operations after Australia’s oldest wealth management firm ended talks over a possible sale to Ares Management Corp. The months-long talks with Los Angeles-based Ares are now over, AMP said in a statement Friday. Instead, the to emergeAMP Capital’s infrastructure and real estate units entity will be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. As part of the separation, Boe Pahari, who was demoted last year from his post at the top of the investment management unit after a sexual harassment scandal, will be leaving the company. The move brings some clarity to investors after a tumultuous period in which the company allowed its shares to trade near an all-time low. AMP Ltd., which will be headed by Alexis George from the third quarter of 2021, will retain a stake of until 20% in the split company, which will continue to be led by David Atkin as part of an international search for a new CEO. “It’s a real chance to start from scratch,” Bell Direct market analyst Jessica Amir said over the phone. “The fund management industry is completely different from financial advice. Two distinct companies, two distinct futures, it is therefore a real bifurcation and a real opportunity for change. “ AMP shares virtually erased an early 8% gain in Sydney trading on Friday to close less than 1% higher. The stock has fallen 27% this year. Ares earlier this year dropped a company-wide A $ 6.4 billion ($ 4.9 billion) buyout offer as the Wealth Management unit continued to struggle and instead offered to pay 1 , A $ 35 billion for a 60% stake in the private markets business. The demerger is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022. After concluding the review of the AMP portfolio, the board will begin a share buyback of until $ 200 million. “We had substantial and constructive discussions with Ares regarding a sale, but were unable to come to an agreement that would provide appropriate value to our shareholders,” said AMP President Debra Hazelton , in the press release. “The board therefore entered into a to emerger offers investors the best result in terms of value, by creating two more focused entities, with the flexibility to seize new growth opportunities in their respective markets. “ Simple structure The private markets unit will implement a new equity management plan with the aim of attracting and retaining a high-quality investment team, the statement said. the to emerger will simplify its structure and allow it to establish a new brand, the statement said. Granted, there is “a lot of uncertainty” around AMP Capital as clients continue to draw liquidity, while the wealth management unit faces profitability concerns, analysts at UBS Group AG headed by Andrew Adams in a note to clients. Shareholders will also have to pay separation costs, repay debt and possibly another major cost-cutting program, he wrote. “The pursuit of capital management, which was a big part of AMP’s positive thesis, now seems unlikely,” according to the note. the spin off is “a far from ideal result”. (Updates with closing actions in the fifth paragraph) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

