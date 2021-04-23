JPMorgan (JPM) Daniel Pinto breaks silence on Super League and talks about SPAC

Daniel Pinto had one of the best seats in the house for the short-lived Super League. Start of the week, JPMorgan Chase & Co. co-chairman saw his company fund the separatist football project, which quickly ignited the passions of fans around the world.

“We expected it to be emotional,” Pinto said in an interview with Bloomberg “Front Row” on April 20. “We arranged a loan for a client. It is not for us to decide how best for football to function in Europe and the UK ”

Had the Super League been going, JPMorgan would have earned millions of dollars in fees and interest. Now with most of the founding teams by withdrawing, Pinto must deal with any fallout that could extend to the bank.

“It is clear that we have misjudged the extent of the sentiment this agreement would create, and we will learn from this experience as a company,” he said in a statement Thursday. “At the end of the day, football fans were heard loud and clear, and that’s what matters most.”

The proposed transaction saw JPMorgan receive condemnation from football fans and even some customers. While the financial implications for the business are likely to be limited, the fury comes at a difficult time. The bank, under the Chase brand, plans to launch a digital-only retail lender in the UK this year, the first time it will expand its consumer activities beyond US borders.

“How the hell did they indulge in this proposal?” former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economist Jim O’Neill said in a interview with Bloomberg Television Thursday. “It’s ridiculous and epitomizes everything that has gone wrong with modern sport, and football in particular.”

This was a rare misinterpretation of risk by the staunch head of JPMorgan’s corporate and investment banking. Pinto has survived in this role longer than any of his predecessors under Jamie Dimon by taking a pragmatic approach to unexpected issues, from his boss’s heart surgery to Brexit, to managing the increasingly disgruntled ranks. junior bankers.

The executive, who normally stays out of the spotlight, remains optimistic about the company’s overall performance, echoing that of Dimon. Optimistic comments after a record turnover last year followed by a good start to 2021.

“We are seeing very healthy portfolio growth in investment banking this year, and in probably more normalized volumes trading in line with 2019 with some degree of growth,” said Pinto. “With an economy growing so well, you’re going to have vibrant markets and good customer engagement.”

Pinto has been the sole head of JPMorgan’s corporate and investment banking since 2014, and was elevated to co-chairman with Gordon Smith, who also heads the bank’s large consumer unit, in 2018. L ‘last year, the pair served as emergency replacements for Dimon when he was sidelined for a month after emergency heart surgery as the coronavirus pandemic crashed into markets and economies – a crisis in which Wall Street thrived.

For this year, JPMorgan expects a 20% increase in mergers and acquisitions, and a 10% to 20% increase in equity capital markets and high yield debt issuance, Pinto said. , adding that high quality debt will not experience the same leap. because so much was released last year.

He sees two risks that could derail market dynamics: uncontrollable inflation and a wrong turn for Covid-19. Both are low probability scenarios, he said.

JPMorgan was not in business with Archegos Capital Management, whose implosion last month left several banks pick up the pieces of their prime brokerage activities serving hedge funds and family offices. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the fund’s explosion prompted U.S. regulators to consider stricter disclosure requirements for investment firms.

Pinto said the situation was “not systemic in any way, form or form,” but a wake-up call for blue chip brokerage units to look at their exposures.

“I really doubt that at this point in the cycle there are a lot of situations like this, and if there are, I think all banks are going to deal with it already, which just means reassessing the amount of leverage and having transparency across the client’s portfolio, not just the part you favor, ”said Pinto.

Caution crypto

Pinto took cautious notes on Bitcoin and Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, two areas of finance that have seen frenzies in recent months. Both are popular choices for the mountain of excess cash looking for places to invest, he said.

Bitcoin is “essentially a place to store value, and that value is driven by trust,” Pinto said. “The risk for Bitcoin is therefore relatively simple: it is the risk that something happens to destroy this trust.”

Yet JPMorgan’s strategy around cryptocurrency – which Dimon once referred to as a fraud – will be to “support customers,” Pinto said. If institutional clients need JPMorgan to help with custody, the company will work with a “reputable exchange” like Coinbase Global Inc., which went public last week, to do so. At the moment, there is “not a lot” of customer demand in the wholesale industry, but it could increase if Bitcoin continues to perform well, he said.

The hundreds of PSPCs that went public last year and in the first quarter, helping to boost Wall Street profits, must find acquisitions within two years. One of the risks is that PSPCs desperately seeking targets end up paying too much, he said.

“Probably some of the PSPCs, if they want to be careful they might not find a target,” he said.

– With the help of Erik Schatzker

