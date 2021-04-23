Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) J&J Covid-19 Vaccine CDC Review What to watch out for

Vaccine experts will meet on Friday to review Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine, which has been suspended for 10 days after several cases of rare and severe blood clots.

the Expert Group, called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Its 15 voting members will review the evidence and debate whether the J&J shot should be used again in the United States, perhaps with new warnings or restrictions, after federal health officials. advised to pause the use of shooting.

Here is what look during Friday’s meeting, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

1. How many cases have appeared?

There were six known reports of the side effect among about 7 million shots administered at last week’s meeting, putting the risk of a clotting side effect at about one in a million. The latter figure will help the committee assess how common this side effect is, a calculation that will be crucial for the panel to decide whether the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

Panelists last week wanted to see if more cases of the syndrome, a distinct combination of blood clots and low platelets, would emerge during the hiatus. About half of the nearly 8 million J&J vaccines given in the United States have been given in recent weeks, meaning more reports could emerge, especially with so much attention on the syndrome.

2. Do we have a clearer idea of ​​who is at risk?

All six cases of the syndrome were observed in women aged 18 to 48 years. However, there were so few cases that panelists were not comfortable saying definitively that women and / or young people are most at risk for developing clots.

Additionally, a young man participating in J&J’s clinical trial developed the blood clot. And in Europe, similar cases of blood clots linked to AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine has been seen in both men and women, further confusing the picture. This vaccine has not been authorized in the United States. The J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines use a cold virus called adenovirus, which some scientists have speculated may be linked to clots.

3. Will counselors recommend restarting vaccine use?

This is the main question of the day. The committee had more than a week to digest the information presented at last week’s meeting, which took place a day after the break was announced. At least some of the voting members want to resume use of J&J shooting.

The company’s vaccine is a key tool in the vaccination campaign in the United States. It is a small piece of the American supply, but a popular choice for people and providers because it only requires one injection and can be stored more easily than vaccines from Moderna Inc. and partners Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. It is also preferred for hard-to-reach populations such as the homeless and people who live in remote areas.

European Medicines Agency advisers have already come to their own conclusions, suggesting that there is a link between rare clots and the vaccine, but that the potential benefits continue to outweigh any risks. The verdict led J&J to resume vaccine deliveries to Europe – a positive development for the drug giant, which signaled optimism as the meeting approached.

4. Will there be any restrictions on who can get it?

The committee may recommend limiting the use of J&J vaccine in certain populations. The panel could say that young people should not get the vaccine, an approach some European countries have taken with AstraZeneca’s vaccine. ACIP may also suggest that women should not take J & J’s vaccine since the six cases seen so far have been reported in women.

Making such specific recommendations will require strong evidence. The data presented last week was not sufficient for the committee to Feel confident in establishing firm guidelines.

It is also possible that ACIP may suggest a new language of warning that could allow providers and patients to make informed decisions. A representative of the Food and Drug Administration said last week that the regulator supports this approach.

5. What happens next?

The panel could vote on the recommendations during the meeting. If they approve new guidelines, the language is then passed to CDC director Rochelle Walensky for approval.

Use of J & J’s vaccine is expected to resume fairly quickly if the panel is okay with it, as there are already millions of shots in fridges across the country. But J&J vaccine supplies could be limited in the coming weeks as production at a key facility stalled after FDA inspection revealed multiple issues; these do not appear to be related to the side effect.

In the meantime, health officials will have to convince the public to take J&J’s photo. Americans’ confidence in Covid-19 vaccines continues to rise, says survey of the Beaumont Foundation, an advocacy group focused on public health. But it hurt confidence in J & J’s vaccine, in particular, with nearly a third of respondents saying they would never take the single-dose vaccine.

– With help from Riley Griffin