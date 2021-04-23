When will the J&J vaccination break be lifted? Experts to meet on Friday

Health experts are expected to meet on Friday and could make a recommendation soon after on whether and how to resume use of the J&J vaccine.

NEW YORK Faced with rare cases of blood clots potentially linked to the Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, US health officials have been faced with a delicate task: how to suspend the distribution of injections without raising alarms about their safety.

This was just the latest crisis messaging challenge for officials since the pandemic began over a year ago. The behavior of the new virus, the benefits of masks, and the need to shut down schools and businesses have all been marked by public confusion, policy changes and feuds.

With J&J injections, the recommended break announced last week was a precautionary measure as government advisers investigated the unusual clots and alerted doctors on how to treat them. But the news could only rekindle fears.

It’s going to be painful anyway. It’s less painful if you tackle it early, said Dr Wilbur Chen, a member of the government vaccine advisory committee, which is scheduled to meet on Friday and could make a recommendation soon after on whether and how. to resume use of the J&J. vaccine.

It remains to be seen whether the hiatus seriously undermines public confidence in the J&J vaccine or in other vaccines.

Before the coronavirus even surfaced, training guides from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted the difficulty of communicating in a public health crisis, when fear and uncertainty are high. Yet the way leaders communicate can be the key to gaining public cooperation. Or undermine it.

By quickly letting the public know they were investigating the clots, officials were following a fundamental rule of the crisis manual: transparency, even when the answers are not yet clear.

We want people to know what we know, US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy explained at a press conference shortly after the announcement of the J&J vaccine.

Trying to appear confident in the face of uncertainty – something leaders often learn to do – can backfire on a public health crisis, notes a CDC guide. In addition to building confidence, being upfront about the unknown gives officials the flexibility to change their focus as new information emerges.

COVID is a new disease and we’re learning new things, and it’s difficult, said Alice Payne Merritt, public health communication expert at Johns Hopkins University. What we knew in April 2020 is different from what we know in April 2021.

Stating quickly what is not yet known and why has another benefit: mitigating the potential for the spread of disinformation. Otherwise, people can start filling in the blanks themselves, the CDC guide says.

Silence can be harmful, agreed Payne Merritt.

Yet leaders can be reluctant to recognize uncertainty, especially as people crave clear answers and reassurance in stressful and unfamiliar situations.

Another problem: Anxiety can make it difficult for people to process new information, or as Payne Merritt has said, fear can trump rational thinking. It’s just human nature.

With the J&J clichés, for example, helping people understand the magnitude of any risk has been a challenge. So far, officials have said there have been six cases of unusual blood clots out of about 7 million J&J vaccines given in the United States.

People regularly take greater risks when getting into a car.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease specialist in the United States, noted the difficulty in putting the probabilities of serious side effects into an appropriate perspective for the public.

They hear about a risk, and they don’t know what it is compared to the other things they do, he said in an interview with NBC.

The confusion and anger around public messages isn’t limited to J&J clichés.

In September, President Donald Trump came under fire when it was revealed he was seeking to Play the game to avoid panic about the virus. Last April, U.S. officials drew criticism for advising people to wear face coverings, having previously said that masks were not necessary and should be reserved for health workers.

And for months, officials have tried to allay concerns about COVID-19 vaccines as a whole, in part by enlisting local leaders.

In the early days of the deployment, rare cases of severe allergic reactions fueled concerns about the vaccines. Chen, the government adviser, said officials had built confidence by tackling the problem head-on. Now, he said, people have passed him.

Can you imagine if we had basically tried to cover it up, to play it down? said Chen, a vaccine expert at the University of Maryland, adding that vaccination rates in the United States probably wouldn’t be where they are today.