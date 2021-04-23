Zydus obtains emergency use authorization for Virafin

Zydus Cadila announced on Friday that it had received the Restricted Emergency Use Clearance from the Comptroller General of Medicines of India (DCGI) to use the antiviral drug Virafin for the treatment of moderate COVID-19 infections.

A single dose subcutaneous regimen of the antiviral drug will make the treatment of COVID-19 disease more convenient.

In its regulatory filing, the company said, “When given early during COVID, Virafin will help patients recover faster and avoid many of the complications. Virafin will be available on prescription from a specialist physician for hospital / institutional use. “

“In the multi-center trial conducted at 20 to 25 centers across India, Virafin had shown less need for supplemental oxygen, clearly indicating that it was able to control respiratory distress and failure, which was the one of the major challenges in dealing with COVID-19. The drug has also been shown to be effective against other viral infections, ”the company also said.

“In its phase III clinical trials, the therapy showed better clinical improvement in patients with COVID-19. During the trials, a greater proportion of patients administered with the PegIFN arm were RT PCR negative on day 7. The drug ensures faster viral. clearance and has several additional advantages over other antiviral agents, ”he also said.

Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Cadila Healthcare Limited, said: The fact that we are able to offer therapy that drastically reduces viral load when given early can help in better disease management. This comes at a much-needed time for patients and we will continue to provide them with access to essential therapies in this battle against COVID-19. “

India added a record of more than 3.32 lakh new cases of coronavirus in a single day, bringing the country’s total to 16,263,695, as active cases crossed the 24 lakh mark, according to data from the Ministry of Union Health updates Friday.

The death toll rose to 1,86920 with a record 2,263 new deaths. The country has recorded a one-day increase of 3,332,730 new cases, according to data updated at 8 a.m.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan reported 75.01% of new COVID-19 cases recorded in one day, the health ministry said on Friday. ‘Union.

Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 67,013. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 34,254 new infections, while Kerala reported 26,995 new cases, the ministry said.

(With contributions from agencies)