Allfunds flies off to debut on the Amsterdam stock exchange





Allfunds shares soared to 17% when the Spanish fund distribution platform debuted in Amsterdam, after its owners raised € 1.9 billion in one of the largest IPOs on the stock exchange in Europe this year. The group, which connects fund management companies and products with investors, was valued at 7.2 billion euros when it was offered Friday at 11.50 euros per share on Euronext Amsterdam. Early trading pushed the shares to € 13.65. The listing in Amsterdam, before Madrid, is a notable success for the Dutch capital which becomes a more important player in the EU capital markets after the British Brexit. The exchange has attracted a series of high profile IPOs in recent months, including Polish e-commerce group InPost, which is now valued at € 9.2 billion. The pop of the first day contrasts with the disastrous debut of another of Europe’s biggest lists, food company Deliveroo, in London less than a month ago. Its shares lost nearly a third in value on opening day as investors worried about management’s voting rights and a business model that lost year last and which relies on workers in the odd-job economy. Allfunds’ listing was a private placement with institutional investors, and the funds raised will go to its shareholders rather than the company. Private equity group Hellman & Friedman and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC bought Allfunds from Santander and Intesa Sanpaolo in 2017 for a valuation of 1.8 billion euros. Allfunds operates an online marketplace for the investment industry, charging buyers, such as retail banks and wealth managers, for access to the platform and sellers, such as asset managers. assets like BlackRock, to offer products that include mutual funds and exchange traded funds. It has more than 1.3 billion euros in assets under administration and works with more than 2,000 fund groups, according to its website. advised As part of private equity ownership, Allfunds increased acquisitions as the industry consolidated. Purchases include Credit Suisse’s InvestLab fund platform, the Nordic Nasdaq fund market, BNP Paribas’ Banca Corrispondente business in Italy and certain BNP fund distribution contracts. Credit Suisse and BNP hold stakes in the company. The group has pushed back the steps of several special purpose acquisition companies, which raise funds on the stock market and seek a private company to go public, because the transactions were too uncertain, according to a person familiar with the matter. It also aroused the interest of Deutsche Börse, the operator of the stock exchanges. Unconditional trading is due to start next week. Approximately 26 percent of the company’s share capital has been sold as part of the offer. The underwriters have the option of selling an additional block of shares, which would bring the total size of the transaction to around € 2.2 billion. Euronext’s Amsterdam Stock Exchange last year became the third largest European platform for new products behind the London Stock Exchange and Oslo Bors, according to a PwC report. Its performance is partly due to the 2.6 billion euro listing of JDE Peet’s, the coffee group.

