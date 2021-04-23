Business
The Trader: Biden’s tax plan weighs on stocks, Bitcoin crashes
European stock indices opened a little lower on Friday morning after stocks fell on Wall Street following reports that Joe Biden was planning to impose much higher capital gains taxes on the wealthy. It’s always been part of the equation when we looked at the implications of a Biden presidency, but markets were boosted by a mix of fiscal stimulus, an extremely dovish stance from the federal government, a strong cyclical push from the reopening of markets. vaccines and a rebound. back in income. Major averages fell at the same pace, dropping nearly 1%, although the Russell 2000 ended the session flat, with the sell-off mostly led by long-term growth names such as Tesla and Amazon. The Dow Jones ended the day at 33,815, a drop of over 300 pts. The S&P 500 closed 0.92% lower at 4,134 and the Nasdaq Composite recorded a similar decline to end at 13,818. The FTSE 100 opened lower and is heading for a more than 1% decline for the week. At the time of dispatch, the CAC 40 had entered the green. I would not describe the risk as being offered as such; It’s been a pretty choppy week and I also wouldn’t be surprised if stocks turned around this afternoon and ended the week higher than if Wall Street led a steep decline over the weekend.
Biden administration seeks to raise top marginal income tax rate to 39.6% from 37%, while doubling capital gains tax to 39.6% for those earning over a million dollars. Tax the rich, distribute it to the poor. It sounds like a holiday, but on a permanent basis. The big problem (one of many) in all of this is that the Senate would need the support of all Democrats in the upper house and that is far from assured. Stocks would probably be a lot weaker if investors were really worried, and I think the markets can get over that move even if it does make it through the Senate, which I don’t think. Still, after hitting record highs and rebounding well at the start of the year, the macroeconomic picture does not really change, Covid cases on the rise globally, strong earnings and other largely integrated supporting factors. and the extent to which investors are all in equities we might be preparing for a decline in equities in the coming weeks. Beware of seasonal factors (I dare not say sell in May …)
The economic situation continues to improve in the United States. Initial unemployment insurance claims fell to 547,000 last week, down from 576,000 the week before, and below the estimated 600,000 or so. The number of continuing complaints has also declined.
Likewise, UK retail sales figures were very positive in March. as consumers opened their wallets before non-essential stores reopened. Sales were up 5.4 percent from February, well above the expected 1.5 percent. Clothing, gardening supplies, and specialty food items from bakers and butchers were all the rage.
Even Europe is showing immense resilience in the face of lockdowns France’s Services PMI stood at 50.4 from 46.7 expected, while the manufacturing survey jumped to 59.12. Composite PMI hit 51.7 vs. 50 previously, as services outperformance meant it easily beat the expected 49.4. Germany’s composite PMI came in at 56, still in expansion territory, but below the expected 57 and down from March’s 57.3.
The dollar is offered at the start of trade, with EURUSD surging to 1.2050, yesterday’s ECB presser high at 1.2070 is the bulls’ main target. GBPUSD also attempted to maintain a rally at 1.39 but hit resistance at 1.3890 and reversed a touch.
Euro remains stable after yesterday’s ECB meeting, which left the markets on a level playing field as the central bank managed to maintain its accommodative stance and avoid gossip about the conclusion of its emergency bond purchase program. Christine Lagarde played down any typing talk, saying it was premature and the recovery still had a long way to go. The yield on German 10-year bunds has fallen.
Bitcoin prices have fallen. Spot trades below $ 48k this morning which means it’s down 25% from the all-time high in recent weeks. The low tested several times in February at $ 44k is the big support. Basically it seems to have been the subject of a lot of speculation (even more than usual) before the Coinbase IPO and all that foam evaporated like a lot of hot air. There has also been a cluster of regulatory reports and rumors that point to tougher crackdown and regulation. JPMorgan analysts led by closely watched Nikalous Panigirtzoglou say the price reversal was driven by an abrupt liquidation of speculative futures positions. Momentum signals will naturally disintegrate within several months, given their still high levels, he says.
Coinbase Shares To Be Successful If Cryptos Go Further South. Also, Cathie Woods ARK Innovation ETF is still loading COIN – check this one too. The Coinbase listing the ultimate moment of poacher turned game keeper – might have been the high watermark for Bitcoin.
I’m referring to two points we highlighted when Coinbase signed up to go public:
1. Income is inextricably linked with crypto prices. It may be obvious, but it’s interesting to see in black and white. Our total revenue largely depends on the prices of crypto assets and the volume of transactions made on our platform. If this price or volume were to decline, our business, results of operations and financial condition would be adversely affected.
2. More than anything, it relies heavily on Bitcoin. A majority of Coinbases’ net income comes from transactions in just two crypto assets: Bitcoin and Ethereum. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other crypto assets represented 70%, 13% and 13% of the assets on the platform, respectively. If demand for these crypto assets declines and is not replaced by new demand for crypto assets, our business, results of operations and financial condition could be adversely affected, the filing said.
Caveat emptor and all that.
Neil Wilson is Chief Markets Analyst at Markets.com
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]