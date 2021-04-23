The Trader: Biden’s tax plan weighs on stocks, Bitcoin crashes

European stock indices opened a little lower on Friday morning after stocks fell on Wall Street following reports that Joe Biden was planning to impose much higher capital gains taxes on the wealthy. It’s always been part of the equation when we looked at the implications of a Biden presidency, but markets were boosted by a mix of fiscal stimulus, an extremely dovish stance from the federal government, a strong cyclical push from the reopening of markets. vaccines and a rebound. back in income. Major averages fell at the same pace, dropping nearly 1%, although the Russell 2000 ended the session flat, with the sell-off mostly led by long-term growth names such as Tesla and Amazon. The Dow Jones ended the day at 33,815, a drop of over 300 pts. The S&P 500 closed 0.92% lower at 4,134 and the Nasdaq Composite recorded a similar decline to end at 13,818. The FTSE 100 opened lower and is heading for a more than 1% decline for the week. At the time of dispatch, the CAC 40 had entered the green. I would not describe the risk as being offered as such; It’s been a pretty choppy week and I also wouldn’t be surprised if stocks turned around this afternoon and ended the week higher than if Wall Street led a steep decline over the weekend.

Biden administration seeks to raise top marginal income tax rate to 39.6% from 37%, while doubling capital gains tax to 39.6% for those earning over a million dollars. Tax the rich, distribute it to the poor. It sounds like a holiday, but on a permanent basis. The big problem (one of many) in all of this is that the Senate would need the support of all Democrats in the upper house and that is far from assured. Stocks would probably be a lot weaker if investors were really worried, and I think the markets can get over that move even if it does make it through the Senate, which I don’t think. Still, after hitting record highs and rebounding well at the start of the year, the macroeconomic picture does not really change, Covid cases on the rise globally, strong earnings and other largely integrated supporting factors. and the extent to which investors are all in equities we might be preparing for a decline in equities in the coming weeks. Beware of seasonal factors (I dare not say sell in May …)

The economic situation continues to improve in the United States. Initial unemployment insurance claims fell to 547,000 last week, down from 576,000 the week before, and below the estimated 600,000 or so. The number of continuing complaints has also declined.

Likewise, UK retail sales figures were very positive in March. as consumers opened their wallets before non-essential stores reopened. Sales were up 5.4 percent from February, well above the expected 1.5 percent. Clothing, gardening supplies, and specialty food items from bakers and butchers were all the rage.

Even Europe is showing immense resilience in the face of lockdowns France’s Services PMI stood at 50.4 from 46.7 expected, while the manufacturing survey jumped to 59.12. Composite PMI hit 51.7 vs. 50 previously, as services outperformance meant it easily beat the expected 49.4. Germany’s composite PMI came in at 56, still in expansion territory, but below the expected 57 and down from March’s 57.3.

The dollar is offered at the start of trade, with EURUSD surging to 1.2050, yesterday’s ECB presser high at 1.2070 is the bulls’ main target. GBPUSD also attempted to maintain a rally at 1.39 but hit resistance at 1.3890 and reversed a touch.

Euro remains stable after yesterday’s ECB meeting, which left the markets on a level playing field as the central bank managed to maintain its accommodative stance and avoid gossip about the conclusion of its emergency bond purchase program. Christine Lagarde played down any typing talk, saying it was premature and the recovery still had a long way to go. The yield on German 10-year bunds has fallen.

Bitcoin prices have fallen. Spot trades below $ 48k this morning which means it’s down 25% from the all-time high in recent weeks. The low tested several times in February at $ 44k is the big support. Basically it seems to have been the subject of a lot of speculation (even more than usual) before the Coinbase IPO and all that foam evaporated like a lot of hot air. There has also been a cluster of regulatory reports and rumors that point to tougher crackdown and regulation. JPMorgan analysts led by closely watched Nikalous Panigirtzoglou say the price reversal was driven by an abrupt liquidation of speculative futures positions. Momentum signals will naturally disintegrate within several months, given their still high levels, he says.

Coinbase Shares To Be Successful If Cryptos Go Further South. Also, Cathie Woods ARK Innovation ETF is still loading COIN – check this one too. The Coinbase listing the ultimate moment of poacher turned game keeper – might have been the high watermark for Bitcoin.

I’m referring to two points we highlighted when Coinbase signed up to go public:

1. Income is inextricably linked with crypto prices. It may be obvious, but it’s interesting to see in black and white. Our total revenue largely depends on the prices of crypto assets and the volume of transactions made on our platform. If this price or volume were to decline, our business, results of operations and financial condition would be adversely affected.

2. More than anything, it relies heavily on Bitcoin. A majority of Coinbases’ net income comes from transactions in just two crypto assets: Bitcoin and Ethereum. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other crypto assets represented 70%, 13% and 13% of the assets on the platform, respectively. If demand for these crypto assets declines and is not replaced by new demand for crypto assets, our business, results of operations and financial condition could be adversely affected, the filing said.

Caveat emptor and all that.

Neil Wilson is Chief Markets Analyst at Markets.com