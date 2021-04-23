ZetaDisplay wins the Global Digital Signage Award Stockholm Stock Exchange: ZETA





Malm – ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) and SN, Oslo took first place at the Global Digital Signage Awards, presented in a virtual ceremony on 22nd April 2021. The Independent Awards recognize outstanding campaigns, creative executions and technical innovations in digital signage that enhance the customer experience. SN, the world’s largest indoor ski hall near Oslo, Norway, and ZetaDisplay won in the Sports and Entertainment category. Big congratulations to the team at ZetaDisplayNorway who braved subzero temperatures, defying great heights and strict deadlines to deliver a spectacular digital signage solution to SN, comments Per Mandorf, President and CEO of ZetaDisplay . The physical signage was accompanied by a transformative and future-proof content strategy to facilitate infotainment through live camera feeds from the arena, live TV and the integration of real-time images and social media, all managed from ZetaDisplays own CMS platform. About SN SN is the only arena in the world open all year round that brings together cross-country skiing, snowboarding, alpine skiing and freeskiing under one roof. The center opened in January 2020 and has 36,000m2 of slopes and snowy slopes, ideal for downhill skiing, snowboarding and cross-country skiing for beginners and professionals alike. More information on snooslo.no. Malm, 23rd April 2021 If you have any questions, please contact: Per Mandorf, President and CEO

Call + 46 704-25 82 34

E-mail [email protected] Jacob Stjernflt, Chief Financial Officer

Call +46 76-8754177

E-mail [email protected] Daniel Oelker, CCO

Call +46 708-45 80 54

E-mail [email protected] About ZetaDisplay ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of the digital transformations of physical environments. We help stimulate people’s behavior at the point of decision in retail environments, public spaces and work environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage which we develop and offer as SaaS solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive further market consolidation organically and through acquisitions. ZetaDisplay is headquartered in Malm. The company generates revenues of approx. MSEK 450 and employs 200 people in ten offices in six European countries and the United States. In total, the company manages more than 70,000 installations in more than 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information on www.ir.zetadisplay.com 20210423 ZD Wins Prestigious Digital Signage Award (Sno) 2021

