Panasonic buys US supply chain software company Blue Yonder for $ 7.1 billion





FILE PHOTO: A Panasonic Corp logo is shown at CEATEC JAPAN 2017 (Combined Advanced Technology Exhibition) at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan on October 2, 2017. REUTERS / Toru Hanai TOKYO (Reuters) – In its biggest acquisition in a decade, Panasonic Corp said on Friday it would buy U.S. supply chain software company Blue Yonder in a deal worth 7.1 billion dollars, to take advantage of growing business demand as the COVID pandemic tests their resilience to disruption. Panasonic, which bought a 20% stake in Blue Yonder for 86 billion yen ($ 797 million) last year, will acquire the remainder of the shares from shareholders such as Blackstone Group Inc and New Mountain Capital, in part of a deal, including debt, that values ​​Blue Yonder at $ 8.5 billion, the company said in a press release. The need for smarter, self-sufficient and responsive supply chains at the edge has been dramatically increased by the COVID-19 pandemic, Panasonic said. Panasonic will use cash for half the acquisition cost, with the remainder being covered by a bridge loan that will be refinanced with subordinated bonds and other hybrid finance, he said. Best known for consumer electronics and home appliances, Panasonic has focused more in recent years on construction parts and providing services to other companies, such as batteries for electric cars Tesla Inc. The Japanese company deepened its partnership with Blue Yonder in May, gaining a seat on its board after acquiring a minority stake. The American company uses machine learning to help companies manage the supply chains that connect factories to warehouses and retailers. Blue Yonder’s customers include companies such as Walmart Inc Starbucks Corp and Unilever PLC. The Blue Yonder deal will be Panasonics’ largest acquisition since spending 800 billion yen to make Sanyo Electric and Panasonic Electric Works 100% subsidiaries in 2011. (1 USD = 107.9100 yen) Reporting by Tim Kelly; edited by David Evans and Elaine Hardcastle

