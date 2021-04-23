Aquis Stock Exchange: Fast Track Admission Request





ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET NAME OF REQUESTER: Watchstone Group plc REGISTERED OFFICE OF APPLICANT, MAIN PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND PHONE NUMBER: Highfield Court Tollgate, Chandler’s Ford, Eastleigh, Hampshire, SO53 3TY 05542221 PROPOSED DIRECTORS AND DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Stefan Borson Group Chief executive officer Richard Rose Non-executive chairman Rt Hon. Lord Howard of Lympne QC Senior non-executive director David Young Non-executive director CANDIDATE SECTOR: Historically technology – financial services offered (litigation specialist) DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Watchstone Group plc (“Watchstone”) is currently listed on LSE’s AIM market. Historically, Watchstone has provided services and solutions in the insurance and healthcare technology sectors, including its professional services division divested in 2015, Pt Health, a Canadian healthcare company divested in February 2020 and ingenie, a brand of auto insurance for young drivers that was sold on November 2, 2020. Since the divestiture of engineering, the last remaining operational activity of the group, Watchstone has been classified as Cash Shell under AIM 15 rule. Watchstone is now a group with a number of disputed assets, contingent liabilities and cash. Litigation relating to the Group’s historical activities continues when it is considered that the Group has a good business and when the Board of Directors, after having taken advice, expects a positive outcome in favor of the Group. These include claims against PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Aviva Canada Inc, HMRC as well as other potential claims currently under consideration. The Group also plans to file a complaint against its former auditor, KPMG LLP, in respect of its audit of the Group’s accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2013. The Group intends to make further cash returns to shareholders, as appropriate, as its disputed assets are resolved and will continue to consider other business opportunities that arise in areas where the Board has experience. commercial and / or legal. NAME OF AQSE COMPANY ADVISOR: WH Ireland Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND VALUE BY SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 46,038,333 ordinary shares of 10 pence each SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES ISSUED (excluding securities held in cash): 32.34% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PERCENT OF THE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS OF THE APPLICANT BEFORE AND AFTER ADMISSION: Last name Shareholding Percent. Polygon Global Partner LLP 13 460 255 29.24 Beach Point Capital Management LP 6 884 995 14.96 Sand Grove Capital Management LLP 5,179,279 11.25 M&G plc 2 916 666 6.34 No modification of holdings after admission TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF SECURITIES TRANSFERABLE TO THE PUBLIC: N / A THE EXPECTED DATE OF ADMISSION: April 30, 2021 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: watchstonegroup.com For a candidate benefiting from an accelerated procedure, the following information should also be included: NAME OF THE MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT’S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED: GOAL TERMS OF SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT’S SECURITIES: CRETE DETAILS OF ANY LOCKING DEVICE: N / A DETAILS OF LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT’S COUNTRY OF ORIGIN CONCERNING THE CONDUCT OF ACQUISITIONS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBMITTED: N / A With respect to an update to a previous candidate announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows: UPDATE OF A PRIOR REQUEST ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

