Volkswagen Labor boss who clashed with CEO to take on Traton role





Visitors stand at the stand of the truck unit of Volkswagen Traton Group, former Volkswagen Truck & Bus AG, in Hanover, Germany, September 19, 2018. REUTERS / Fabian Bimmer

The head of the powerful Volkswagen works council (VOWG_p.DE) will take a leadership position in the truck unit of automaker Traton (8TRA.DE), eliminating a leading opponent of faster restructuring and more radical of the German manufacturer. Traton said on Friday that Bernd Osterloh, who has been a member of Volkswagen’s supervisory board since 2005, will take up the post of personnel manager on May 1. Last year, Osterloh, 64, clashed with Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess, opposing an attempt to extend Diess’s contract as he struggles to cut costs and free up resources to invest more in electric vehicles. Read more “Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess’ most outspoken opponent is sidelined and it is fair to say that this creates the opportunity to lead VW in a more rational manner,” wrote Bernstein analyst Arndt Ellinghorst in a customer note. Reuters first reported on Thursday that Volkswagen is considering a supervisory board change that could lead to Osterloh leaving. Read more “With Bernd Osterloh on the management team, we will tackle the tasks ahead,” Traton CEO Matthias Grndler said in a statement. “His extensive experience in a globally positioned organization will have a positive impact on the cooperation between our brands and our partnerships.” In a statement, Volkswagen CEO Diess said Osterloh “constructively questioned management and thus repeatedly helped find solutions that were in the best interests of the company.” Osterloh will step down from all positions at Volkswagen and be replaced by deputy works council director Daniela Cavallo as soon as possible, Volkswagen labor representatives said in a statement. She will also take over Osterloh’s role on Volkswagen’s supervisory board, an appointment that requires shareholder approval. In the German corporate governance system, labor representatives make up half of Volkswagen’s board of directors. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

