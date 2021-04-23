Lifting lockdown spurs increase in UK business activity – PMI





People cross the Millennium Bridge with the City of London financial district seen behind, in London, Britain January 20, 2021. REUTERS / Hannah McKay

A deluge of new orders swept through British businesses in April as the country lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions, according to a Friday survey which indicated a rapid rebound in the pandemic-stricken UK economy. The preliminary ‘flash’ reading of the UK Composite Purchasing Managers (PMI) Index rose to 60.0 in April from 56.4 in March, its highest level since November 2013. A Reuters poll of economists had indicated a lower increase to 58.2. The survey added to signs that the world’s fifth-largest economy, which shrank nearly 10% in 2020, is gearing up for a rapid recovery aided by the rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations. Official data released earlier Friday showed retail sales jumped much more than expected in March, even with many stores still closed last month. Read more Clothing retailers able to sell online have benefited even more as consumers braced themselves to exit after being stranded for much of the past year. Retailers have also reported an increase in purchases of mobility equipment, with older people leaving their homes after being vaccinated and an increase in sales at garden centers, reflecting the gardening boom over the past year. Non-essential retailers in England reopened on April 12, as well as pubs and restaurants operating outside, and from May 17 further restrictions are expected to be lifted to allow indoor hospitality, entertainment and entertainment. sport events. Service and manufacturing companies have increased their workforce this month in preparation, according to the PMI survey. “We now appear to be seeing the first evidence of the release of pent-up demand that has built up over the many months of foreclosure as restrictions begin to be lifted,” said Rhys Herbert, senior economist at Lloyds Bank. Sterling has changed little from the report. Evidence of the momentum in Britain came after data unexpectedly showed that the eurozone economy also picked up the pace in April, despite slower progress in vaccinating the bloc’s population . Another survey released on Friday showed UK consumer confidence this month reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic. Read more INFLATION UNCERTAINTY The UK services sector PMI rose to 60.1 in April from 56.3 in March, the highest value since August 2014 and driven by businesses in contact with consumers. The manufacturing sector PMI, which accounts for around 10% of UK economic output, hit its highest level since 1994 at 60.7, down from 58.9 in March. As in previous months, the reading was flattered by how the survey interprets supply chain delays caused by the pandemic and to a lesser extent Brexit. Manufacturers and service companies have signaled rapid increase in cost pressures – something the Bank of England will be watching. “These prices will inevitably fuel higher inflation as summer approaches, although there is a lot of uncertainty as to how long the inflationary impact will last,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist. from IHS Markit. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos