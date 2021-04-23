A total of 1,000,000 new Gofore Plc shares entered in the Helsinki Commercial Register Stock Exchange: GOFORE

DO NOT RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THIS PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE INCOMBANT.

GOFORE PLC SCHOLARSHIP RELEASE ON APRIL 23, 2021 AT 12:25 PM EET

A total of 1,000,000 new Gofore Plc shares registered in the commercial register

On April 22, 2021, Gofore Plc (Gofore or the Company) announced the result of the directed share issue of 1,000,000 new shares as part of an accelerated book construction to eligible Finnish and international institutional investors and other qualified investors. (the placement). As part of the placement, the company issued a total of 1,000,000 new shares. The new shares are now entered in the commercial register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office.

Following the registration of the new shares, the total number of registered shares of the Company is 15,052,231. The new shares will confer the same shareholder rights as the existing shares of the Company. The new shares are expected to be ready for delivery to investors against payment by Euroclear Finland Ltd on or around April 26, 2021.

Trading in the new shares (ISIN code FI4000283130) is expected to begin on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or around April 27, 2021.

For more information:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

Phone. + 358 40 540 2280

[email protected]

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with nearly 800 impact driven employees in Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia, the best experts in our industry who are the heart, brain and hands of our We use our holistic service of consulting, coding, design and assurance as tools to drive positive change. We take care of our employees, our customers and the world around us. Our values ​​guide our business: Gofore is a great place to work that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our turnover amounted to 78 million euros. Gofore Plcs share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com .

Forward-looking statements

This stock exchange press release includes forward-looking statements which are not historical facts but statements regarding future expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those regarding the expected delivery date of the new shares and the date on which trading of the new shares is expected to commence on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. the statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors, as they relate to events and depend on circumstances which may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on many assumptions.

