Gaming Enthusiast Appoints Richard Sherman to Board Toronto Stock Exchange: EGLX

TORONTO, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (Enthusiast Gaming or the Company) (NASDAQ: EGLX) (TSX: EGLX) (FSE: 2AV), the largest multimedia gaming platform in North America, reaching over 300 million monthly video game fans and games. esports worldwide is pleased to announce that NFL superstar, Silicon Valley advisor and community leader Richard Sherman has been appointed to its board of directors (the board).

Richard is one of the most successful players in NFL history and is known for leading some of the best defensive teams in the league throughout his career, most recently as captain of the defensive unit of the San Francisco 49ers. He graduated from Stanford University and was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011, winning a Super Bowl in 2013. He is a five-time All-Pro cornerback, member of the NFL All-Decade team. 2010 and won two nominations for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, one of the NFL’s most prestigious awards, during his time with the Seattle Seahawks and later with the San Francisco 49ers.

Richard has had an equally profound impact off the pitch by establishing himself as an active player in the tech community in Seattle and Silicon Valley, having recently been appointed advisor to Decibel, a global venture capital firm backed by Cisco. Systems. He has demonstrated immense leadership abilities through his work with the NFL Players Association Executive Committee, having been the youngest and one of the few players to be named to the committee, and was re-elected for his second consecutive term. in 2018. Richard also made a significant contribution with his philanthropic work through the Blanket Blanket foundation he established in 2013, which provides students in low-income communities with school supplies and clothing.

Richard is a passionate and avid gamer and is very active on Twitch competing in his favorite game, Call of Duty. Richard sees the game as a positive outlet for people and professional athletes. Gaming is essential in providing a way for people to connect and a sense of community, which is a driving force for its active involvement in the industry. It is this passion and understanding that makes him the ideal candidate to join the Board of Directors of Enthusiast Gaming.

Richards has a compelling leadership and business acumen, as well as his connections in Silicon Valley and the investment community in the United States, bring invaluable reach and a fresh perspective to the board, commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are delighted to welcome Richard and look forward to benefiting from his increased involvement..

As a gamer myself, I have taken an interest in the video game and esports business seeing the emergence of the industry come to life before my own eyes and recognizing the enormous potential for growth that exists, which there is. has many parallels with professional sport, Richard Sherman commented. Enthusiast Gaming has successfully navigated and leveraged the growth of the industry to position itself as a dominant player. As a board member, I look forward to playing an active role in helping the company execute its strategic plan and realize its full potential.

Richard has worked with the Companys esports division, Luminosity Gaming, as a Global Brand Ambassador since 2019.

