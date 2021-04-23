Bitcoin Dips Below $ 50K As Market Sales Continue





Bitcoin fell below the $ 50,000 psychological support line, hitting its lowest point in 48 days. At around 5:00 p.m. UTC on Thursday, the price of bitcoin (BTC) rose from around $ 54,900 to $ 51,500 before the markets inflicted another sell at $ 48,300, according to Bitstamp exchange data. Prices currently hover around $ 49,200, which is an 8% drop or loss of around $ 4,300 over the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk’s Bitcoin pricing page. “The on-chain data suggests that we are still in a long-term bull market,” Ki Young Ju, CEO of South Korea-based blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant, told CoinDesk. “In the short term we could have a correction and go awry in a wide range as the market is overheated among retail investors. Related: Paxos becomes third federally regulated crypto ‘bank’ Bitcoin is about to close its biggest weekly drop since February, when prices fell 21% before rebounding strongly to all-time highs of nearly $ 64,900. A loss of the daily moving average of 100 points to around $ 49,400 could result in larger losses to around $ 46,000, according to technical analysis theory. Other cryptocurrencies are also seeing strong sales, with XRP and Ether down 13% and 7% respectively and the Binance Coin down 5.8%. Indeed, almost all the assets of the CoinDesk 20 – the 20 cryptocurrencies that make up the lion’s share of the crypto market in eight major exchanges – have fallen in price in the past 24 hours. See also: Bitcoin price decline intensifies, heading for worst week since February Related stories

