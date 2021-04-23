Daimler Boosts Profit Outlook, Sees Potential Second Quarter Sales Affected By Chip Shortage





Automaker Mercedes-Benz Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) raised its earnings outlook for 2021 on Friday, but said the global semiconductor chip shortage could continue to impact sales in the second quarter. Daimler said he assumed there would be some pick-up in chip availability in the second half of this year, but visibility was limited at this time. CFO Harald Wilhelm said underlying demand for cars was strong, but the chip shortage had kept sales from reaching their full potential. Wilhelm, speaking on a conference call with analysts, said lost production would only be partially recovered by the end of 2021 and that the automaker would continue to allocate more chips to high-end products as that the shortage would last. Cars have become increasingly dependent on chips for everything from computerized engine management for better fuel economy to driver assistance functions such as emergency braking. The chip shortage has forced a number of automakers to cut production, including General Motors Co (GM.N), Stellantis (STLA.MI), Ford Motor Co (FN) and German rival Daimler Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p .OF). Earlier this week, Daimler cut working hours by 18,500 employees and said it would temporarily halt production at two factories in Germany due to the shortage of chips. Read more But the German automaker still expects its operating profit this year to be significantly higher than 2020, as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. Daimler now expects an adjusted margin for its Mercedes car and van business of between 10% and 12%, up from its previous forecast of 8% to 10%. The company also raised its outlook for China, saying it forecast growth of more than 7.5% in 2021, down from its previous estimate of between 2% and 7.5%. CFO Wilhelm told analysts that sales in China so far in the second quarter have been “just excellent” and the company could likely do even more if the chip shortage hadn’t curtailed production. Last week, Daimler said Chinese demand for Mercedes-Benz luxury cars and rising prices resulted in better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter. Read more Mercedes-Benz sales rose 60% in China in the first quarter. Unable to travel abroad, China’s wealthier consumers used their disposable income to spend on luxury items. This week, rival BMW (BMWG.DE) also said first-quarter profits benefited from a strong sales rebound in China and higher prices. Read more Chinese buyers contributed to the 2020 turnaround for Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen, with sales rising in the second half of the year and offsetting weaker results in other regions. Daimler last week unveiled the EQS, a sedan built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform, seen as a serious contender against market leader Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) as electric car sales take off. Read more “I feel much more comfortable today than it was a year or two ago that we can accommodate the rise of electric vehicles without too much margin dilution,” said CFO Wilhelm, interviewed on Daimler’s earlier predictions that electric vehicles would not be as cost effective as fossil fuel models until the end of this decade. “Are we at margin parity today? No we are not,” he said. “But we are making progress.” Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

