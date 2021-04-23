Guide to glasses for astigmatism

Share on Pinterest Getty Images / PeopleImages We include products that we think will be useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here is our process. Astigmatism is a common vision problem caused by an irregular cornea or an irregularly shaped part of your eye (its lens). This irregularity changes the way light passes through or is refracted by the retina. Often times, astigmatism is associated with a farsighted or nearsighted person.

Not everyone with astigmatism will need glasses. It is possible to have a slight astigmatism and still have 20/20 vision. Remember that your eyes, like the rest of the body, change over time, so it’s important to have regular eye exams. Also, in some cases, corrective surgery or orthokeratology (a treatment that uses hard and rigid contact lenses to temporarily correct the irregular curvature of the cornea) may be used to correct vision instead of glasses.

Whether you need glasses really depends on the clarity of your vision and how strong your astigmatism is. You will need glasses for your astigmatism if your vision is blurry or if you have eye strain. You will also need glasses to treat your astigmatism if you have: Double vision

Difficulty seeing at night

Headaches due to eye strain

Frequent squinting Basically, if your astigmatism is having an impact on your daily life, you are probably going to need glasses. It is best to consult an ophthalmologist. An ophthalmologist or optometrist can check your eye health and perform a vision test to determine if you will benefit from glasses and provide you with the prescription for your eyes.

If your doctor recommends glasses for your astigmatism, there are many places you can get them. Online There are many eyewear websites that offer lenses suitable for people with astigmatism. Before you invest too much in a particular set of frames, check that the company can make your prescription. For example, Liingo, an online eyewear store, says it can create eyewear with prescriptions between -14.00 and +6.00 sphere, and its cylinder range is -3.75 to +3.75. But the retailer also says that the total power (sphere + cylinder) on the glasses cannot exceed -14.00. For more information on what the numbers in your prescription mean, see this article. Other web-focused retailers include: Local optometrist If you’ve visited the optometrist to have your astigmatism checked, chances are you can order your glasses through them as well. While this is not always the cheapest option, it can be handy as you can visit your doctor to check the fit and how the lenses are positioned for your eyes. You can search for ophthalmologists in your area through the American Optometric Association. Retail Optometry Locations In many cities, there are stand-alone stores that sell glasses. There are also optometry centers in some large retail stores like Walmart. These stores usually carry glasses that work with a wide range of prescriptions and astigmatisms.

Not all glasses are created equal! The materials that make up the lenses, the coatings used and even the shape of the frame can impact the clarity of your vision along with your astigmatism. Glasses for astigmatism include a special cylindrical lens to compensate for the way light passes through the cornea. Usually, a unifocal lens is prescribed, but in some patients over 40, an ophthalmologist may recommend a bifocal lens. Lens material The glasses are available in a variety of thicknesses. In general, the higher your prescription, the thinner the recommended lens. So if you have high level astigmatism, you will probably want a high index or trivex lens instead of a standard lens. Coatings and lens layers Coatings can be applied to a lens to provide additional benefits, such as scratch resistance and anti-fog. People with astigmatism (especially those with higher prescriptions) can see better with an anti-reflective coating on their lenses to reduce glare. And remember, astigmatism is all about the way light is reflected off the retina. The more you can do to keep your eyeglass lenses clean and glare-free, the better you’ll see. Frames, shape and size of glasses How the lenses fit your face is determined by the frames. For high level astigmatism, a flatter frame may be beneficial. This is because wrap-around glasses have more curves in the front and can cause distortion if you have astigmatism. You can take glasses to get fit check If you order your glasses online, keep in mind that they may not fit your face perfectly. Taking them to a store for installation can make a difference in the quality of your vision. Also, there may be a charge for adjusting the glasses if you haven’t purchased them there.

Before your eye exam, your doctor may have questions. You can expect them to ask you questions about: Your family eye and general medical history

What symptoms are you experiencing

How long have you had these symptoms

Questions to ask about astigmatism How strong is my astigmatism? Can you explain my prescription numbers to me? Most optometrists will be happy to take a few minutes to explain your prescription.

Are there other potential causes of my symptoms?

Is there a chance that my astigmatism is temporary?

Are there any restrictions I should follow? (i.e. wear glasses while driving, avoid driving at night, etc.)

(i.e. wear glasses while driving, avoid driving at night, etc.) How soon do I have to get my eyes tested again?

Can I use contact lenses? Depending on your astigmatism, you can actually see the world more clearly with contact lenses than with glasses. An important potential follow-up question is which brands and types of contacts are appropriate for your eyes.

Am I a good candidate for vision surgery or orthokeratology? Depending on your doctor's response and your personal preferences, you may decide on a course of action in addition to glasses. You may also want to follow up on this question by asking what your insurance will cover.

Depending on your doctor’s response and your personal preferences, you may decide on a course of action in addition to glasses. You may also want to follow up on this question by asking what your insurance will cover. Should I be worried about developing lazy eye or any other condition in the future?