commercial activity in April 2021

LONDON Trade activity in the eurozone picked up again in April, according to preliminary data on Friday, giving positive momentum for the second quarter.

European countries have increased their vaccination rates, but some countries remain stranded amid a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

IHS Markit’s Flash Composite Eurozone PMI, which examines activity in both manufacturing and services, reached 53.7 in April from 53.2 in March. A reading above 50 represents an expansion in economic activity.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, told CNBC that “containment measures to combat the coronavirus have in fact been stepped up and normally we would expect the pace of economic activity to weaken. , but it did the opposite “.

He added that companies are optimistic about the future and are bracing for better times.

Analysts are also somewhat bullish for the coming months as governments prepare to ease some of Covid’s lockdown measures. Italy is opening part of the economy on Monday, France is considering a cautious reopening from mid-May and Greece is planning to open around this time as well.

Going forward, Williamson said, “There is going to be a shift between spending on goods and spending on services.”

Speaking on Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said: “Incoming economic data, surveys and high-frequency indicators suggest that economic activity may have contracted again in the first quarter of this year, but indicate a resumption of growth in the second quarter. “

She added, however, that there is a “global environment of uncertainty” regarding the economic outlook.