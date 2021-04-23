Santhera to announce its 2020 results on April 29, 2021 Swiss stock exchange: SANN







Pratteln, switzerland, April23, 2021 Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) to announce its audit 2020 results from Thursday, April 29, 2021 to 07:00 CEST and will hold a conference call at 14:00 CEST. The publication of the 2020 financial results and the 2020 annual report on April 29 (instead of April 27 as indicated above) will allow the Company to take into account the results of the current Exchange Offer for its 5% Convertible Bonds. CHF 60 million for which the additional acceptance period is expected. to end on April 27, 2021, 5:00 p.m. CEST. CEO Dario Eklund and CFO Andrew Smith will discuss the 2020 financial results and recent company developments during the conference call at 2:00 p.m. CEST / 1:00 p.m. BST / 8:00 a.m. EDT on the same day. Participants are encouraged to call one of the following numbers 10 to 15 minutes before the start of the conference call (no access code is required): Europe: +41 58 310 50 00

United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 631 570 56 13 About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative drugs for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide for vamorolone, a first-order dissociative steroid with a new mode of action, currently being investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical-stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic lung diseases, as well as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera has granted the former North American rights to Chiesi Group to its first approved product, Raxone (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON). For more information, please visit www.santhera.com. Raxon is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals. For more information, please contact:

Eva Kalias, Head of External Communications

