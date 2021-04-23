UK retail sales surge ahead of lockdown easing, borrowing also surges





A woman shops in Selfridges department store on Oxford Street, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in London, Britain April 12, 2021. REUTERS / Henry Nicholls

UK retail sales surged last month before a partial lifting of restrictions on coronaviruses, suggesting an economic rebound is underway, but official data also showed record peacetime public borrowing. Sales volumes jumped 5.4% in March from February, as clothing retailers able to sell online benefited more as consumers prepared to exit after being stranded for much of the month. past year. Retailers have also reported an increase in purchases of mobility equipment, with older people leaving their homes after being vaccinated and an increase in sales at garden centers, reflecting the gardening boom over the past year. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a much smaller monthly increase of 1.5%. “The sharp rise in retail sales in March showed that the economy had made quite a bit of progress even before non-essential retailers reopened in April,” said Paul Dales, economist at Capital Economics. Sales were up 1.6% from February last year, before the pandemic hit, the Bureau of National Statistics said. Separate data highlighted the huge cost of government emergency programs to support the economy last year. The UK government borrowed 303.1 billion pounds ($ 420.1 billion) in fiscal year 2020/21, which ended last month, an increase of 246 billion pounds over the previous year and most of the peacetime economy. Borrowing represented 14.5% of economic output, the highest ratio since 1946, after World War II, when it was 15.2%. Public debt stood at 2.14 trillion pounds, or nearly 98% of gross domestic product. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak last year increased spending on employment and income protection, social assistance and health services, and cut taxes as swathes of the l economy were closed. The UK budget forecaster predicted in early March that overall borrowing would hit £ 355bn in 2020/21, but has since said it will likely be a bit lower. Friday’s figures do not include £ 27.2 billion in COVID-19 loan program cancellations that forecasters believe they need to make. They said borrowing in the current 2021/22 would fall to £ 234 billion, more than four times the deficit in 2019/20. Samuel Tombs, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the forecast now looked too high, given the prospect of a stronger economic recovery this year. The UK Debt Office has announced plans to issue £ 252.6 billion of government bonds in 2021/22, a reduction of £ 43.3 billion from its March estimate. EXPENSES AND RECOVERY Economic output fell nearly 10% last year, its biggest collapse in more than three centuries, but it is expected to grow by more than 5% in 2021 and 2022, according to the International Monetary Fund. The Bank of England is waiting to see how much households are spending their foreclosure savings as it assesses how much time it needs to keep its massive stimulus package in place. British consumer sentiment reached its highest level since the pandemic began this month, a survey found, but the increase was smaller than economists had expected. Read more The ONS said retail sales rose 7.2% from March 2020, when the pandemic spread to most Western economies. The ONS said the share of purchases made online rose from a record high in February to 34.7% in March. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

