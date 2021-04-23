US health panel calls for resumption of J&J COVID-19 vaccinations

WASHINGTON (Nation Now) US Health Panel Says It’s Time To Resume Using Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, despite a very rare risk of blood clots.

Out of nearly 8 million people vaccinated before the United States suspended J&J fire, health officials found 15 cases of a very unusual type of blood clot, including three fatalities.

All were women, most of whom were under 50. But advisers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted 10 to 4 on Friday, saying the benefits of the vaccines outweighed this serious but small risk – especially against a virus that still infects tens of thousands of Americans each. day.

The government will quickly assess this recommendation to decide on the next steps. Senior health officials said they hoped for a quick return to use of the vaccine after the group meeting.

“The benefits clearly outweigh the risk from a population and individual perspective,” said Dr. Beth Bell, advisory board member and clinical professor in the Department of Global Health at the University of Washington in Seattle.

“It’s a new risk. This is admittedly an extremely low risk and lower than many other risks we choose to take every day, ”she added.

The president of the American Medical Association, Dr. Susan R. Bailey, welcomed the decision on Friday.

“Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Pause Demonstrated the Strength of Our Country’s Vaccine Safety Oversight System and ACIP’s Transparent and Careful Deliberations Should Increase Confidence in FDA Cleared COVID-19 Vaccines and recommended by the CDC, ”she said.

the Last week, the panel asked for more data on a possible link rare blood clots in the brain before deciding how and whether to end a requested ‘break’ of J&J inoculations by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration. The two agencies said they would continue to investigate the unusual clots that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination, in combination with a reduction in the number of platelets.

I appreciate the importance of acting quickly on this advice, said CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. She was hoping for a recommendation that took into account the risk versus the reward of using J & J’s single-dose vaccine.

the a J&J blow was seen as an important addition in bringing the vaccine to harder-to-reach populations as it does not require a cold room or second appointment. Over 6.8 million doses of J&J have been administered, according to the FDA.

Some panelists had argued that an extended break could send a message to the world that the vaccine has major safety concerns. Six women under 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the blow. All of the women were between 18 and 48 years old, with symptoms appearing six to 13 days after vaccination. One person has died and all cases are still under investigation.

The United States has ordered enough doses of vaccine from Pfizer Inc / BioNTech and Moderna Inc to cover all adults, but many top regulators, including the country’s chief infectious disease chief Anthony Fauci, have signaled that they hope to resume use of the J&J vaccine, saying the chances of clots forming blood levels are less than one in a million.

Fauci says the regulators’ break is a testament to how seriously we take security. “

It really allows the FDA and CDC to investigate these cases further to try to figure it out, Fauci said last week.

The CDC said it would recommend the hiatus until the advisory committee reviews the cases and assesses the implications.

The European Medicines Agency on Tuesday recommended adding a warning about unusual blood clots with a low platelet count to the vaccine label, saying the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks. The drugmaker said it would resume driving in the area.

J&J has faced several setbacks since his shot won use of emergency clearance in February, first drawing close scrutiny to its process of stopping to increase vaccine production, and then to rare cases of clots in a handful of vaccinees. Earlier this week, FDA Inspectors Criticized Cleanliness and Medical Safety of Emergent BioSolutions plant doing the J&J vaccine in report released Wednesday.

European regulators said the blood clots in patients who received the J&J vaccine closely resembled 169 cases in Europe reported with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

FDA and CDC officials said one of the main reasons for the hiatus was to communicate the risk to doctors on how to recognize side effects and treat them.

The agencies recommend that people who have received the J&J vaccine and experience severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving the vaccine contact their health care provider.

Patients who develop clot-related symptoms after receiving the J&J vaccine should not be administered heparin, an anticoagulant widely used to treat bleeding disorders.

CDC Dr Anne Schuchat said authorities did not see similar clots after using the other two licensed vaccines: the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Schuchat said people should continue to get vaccinated with these vaccines.

Approximately 89.2 million people, or 26.9% of the US population, have been fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc / BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, according to CDC data. 40.9% of the U.S. population or 135.8 million adults had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Pause Demonstrated the Strength of Our Country's Vaccine Safety Oversight System and ACIP's Transparent and Careful Deliberations Should Increase Confidence in FDA Cleared COVID-19 Vaccines and recommended by the CDC, "she said.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.