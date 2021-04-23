The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,102.33, up 70.69 points.) Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TSX: TBP). Health care. Up seven cents, or 26.92 percent, to 33 cents on 14.9 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down four cents, or 0.09 percent, to $ 46.26 on 8.4 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 22 cents, or 0.88%, to $ 25.37 on 7.6 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Up 30 cents, or 1.14 percent, to $ 26.60 on 6.2 million shares. Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Finances. Up $ 1.46, or 1.76%, to $ 84.21 on 5.6 million shares. Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX: BNS). Finances. Up 49 cents, or 0.63%, to $ 78.00 on 4.8 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX: CP). Up to $ 2.98 to $ 461.94. Railway shippers have a much more negative view of the Canadian National Railway Company’s offer to take over the Kansas City Southern Railway than a competing offer by Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., according to one. “Snapshot Poll” released by a US financial analyst on Friday. The Cowen survey of more than 100 shippers over a 24-hour period showed that 25 percent had a positive opinion of the CN transaction, while 45 percent had a negative opinion and 30 percent had no opinion, notes the report. He said a similar earlier survey found that 44 percent had a positive opinion of the CP-KCS deal and 18 percent had a negative opinion. In the latest poll, shippers voted 36% in favor of CP as the preferred winner of the battle for KCS, but almost as many, 34%, said the best option would be for KCS to continue as a freelance. . Only 16 percent wanted CN to succeed. The report comes as a war of words continues to unfold between Montreal-based CN, which on Tuesday announced a US $ 33.7 billion stock and cash offer for KCS City, in Missouri, and CP Rail, based in Calgary. , which made an offer valued at $ 25 billion last month. Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF). Up 82 cents, or 1.3%, to $ 66.27. Sun Life Financial Inc. has signed an agreement to purchase US company Pinnacle Care International Inc. for $ 108 million. PinnacleCare helps people access a first or second opinion to make treatment decisions for complicated diagnoses. The company is based in Maryland and has more than 170 employees. Sun Life says PinnacleCare will be part of its US health and loss prevention business. The insurer says PinnacleCare’s services are currently available to more than two million people and that it will seek to expand them through its distribution network and relationships with employers. The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 23, 2021. The Canadian Press







