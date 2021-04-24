Business
Nucor CEO expects strong 2021 after posting record quarterly profit
Nucor CEO Leon Topalian told CNBC on Friday he expects the good times to continue rolling through the rest of the year after the steelmaker reported record profits in the last quarter.
“Nucor expects the next quarter to be strong, but frankly with all the metrics we’re looking at, we expect 2021 to remain strong throughout the year,” he said in an interview with Jim Cramer on “Mad Money”.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said Thursday that it made $ 942.4 million, or $ 3.10 per share, in the first three months of 2021. The company reported a figure of business of $ 7 billion, up 25% from a year ago and up 15% from the same quarter before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Strong demand and rising prices have been a boon to Nucor’s steel mill segment, the company said. Steel fabrication accounted for almost two-thirds of the company’s revenue.
The results cap an investment strategy of nearly $ 4 billion covering nine multi-year projects by Nucor, Topalian said.
Much of this investment was spent on building a plate manufacturing plant in Brandenburg, Kentucky. The plant, where Nucor plans to produce sheet steel for the wind farm end market, is expected to be commissioned at the end of next year.
“This investment is incredibly strategic, not only positioned where it is in geography, but as we reflect on what is happening in the renewable energy market in offshore wind,” Topalian said.
“This factory will be a single supplier of differentiated value for our customers today and in the future and so we are focused on the long term, we will continue to invest and we will continue to grow.
Nucor’s shares rose 2.29% to close at $ 77.83.
