Launch of the world’s first Cardano and Stellar ETPs on the Swiss Stock Exchange





Based in Switzerland 21Shares AG (formerly Amun AG), which is considered one of the pioneers in issuing crypto-exchange products (ETP), has announced that it will soon launch the world’s first $ ADA and $ XLM ETPs on the Swiss stock exchange (alias SIX Swiss Exchange). AND P are secured, interest-free debt instruments designed to replicate the performance of an underlying asset. According to Press release by 21Shares, the Swiss firm is launching these two ETPs (AADA and AXLM) in response to recent surges in interest in these assets on April 26. Hany Rashwan, CEO of 21Shares AG, said:





Following active lobbying with the authorities to extend the launches of innovative and forward-thinking assets, we are on the right track to offer these new innovative and market-leading crypto ETPs. As the leading crypto ETP issuer, Swiss and European institutions ask us for simple and efficient access to these new blockchain technologies. These new ETPs deliver what they asked for and we plan to add 2 new crypto ETPs this quarter in addition to the new listing sites. The 21Sharess press release then provided a few more details about these two products: The ETP structure is 100% physically guaranteed, segregated and 1: 1 replicates the tracking of the two crypto assets. Coinbase will assume custody of XLM and Kingdom Trust for ADA. The physical replication for AXLM and AADA aims to track the performance of stellar (XLM) and Cardano (ADA) with each ETP unit backed by approx. 40 XLM and 16 ADA respectively at launch. Both products are billed 2.5% per year and will also be available on the Stuttgart and Düsseldorf MTFs. HighlightedPicturethroughvjkombajnGoing throughPixabay.com The views and opinions expressed by the author, or any person mentioned in this article, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment or other advice. Investing or trading cryptoassets carries a risk of financial loss.

