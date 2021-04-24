Hospitalizations on the rise, cases hold – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Over the past seven days, April 17-23, statewide hospitalizations for people with COVID-19 are down, and at TSA-E they have fallen to levels not seen since. April 2020. Meanwhile, the 7-day averages for new cases in the DFW Metroplex continue to fluctuate by county.

Statewide, the Texas Department of Health Services reported that the seven-day moving average of new confirmed cases rose again from about 2,200 on April 16 to 2,500 on April 23. The number of probable cases during the same period has increased from about 1000 to 800..

The state reported 69 more deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, which is well above the 7-day moving average of 56 per day. A week ago, that 7-day average was 55.

Statewide, the DSHS reported 2,862 patients with COVID-19 on Friday, a slight decrease from the 2,917 patients reported eight days ago. The percentage of people hospitalized at ASD-E on Friday was 3.09%, down 0.31% from a week ago. The number of COVID-19 patients in DFW hospitals has rebounded between 3.6% and 3.31% since March 27. The number reported on Friday is an all-time low since April 18, 2020.

County-specific details for the counties of Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin are below, based on data reported between Saturday, April 17 and Friday, April 23 by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

In the past seven days, Dallas County has reported 1,761 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 252 per day. A week ago, the county was reporting an average of 227 new cases per day.

In the past seven days, Dallas County has also reported 62 deaths, an average of 9 deaths per day. A week ago, the county was reporting an average of 14 deaths per day.

As of March 2020, the county has reported a total of 297,012 cases of the virus including 256,075 confirmed cases (PCR) and 40,937 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,845 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently around 288,399 recoveries and, according to the DSHS, around 4,479 active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

In the past seven days, Tarrant County has reported 1,295 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 185 per day. A week ago, the county was reporting an average of 217 new cases per day.

In the past seven days, Tarrant County has also reported 12 deaths, an average of 1.7 deaths per day. A week ago, the county was reporting an average of 3 deaths per day.

As of March 2020, the county has reported a total of 255,483 cases of the virus including 214,940 confirmed cases (PCR) and 40,543 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,383 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently around 247,705 recoveries and, according to the DSHS, around 4,764 active cases in the county.

Denton County

In the past seven days, Denton County has reported 586 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 85 per day. A week ago, the county was reporting an average of 89 new cases per day.

In the past seven days, Denton County has also reported 3 deaths, an average of 0.43 deaths per day. A week ago, the county was reporting an average of 0.43 deaths per day.

As of March 2020, the county has reported a total of 73,793 cases of the virus including 54,458 confirmed cases (PCR) and 19,335 probable cases (antigen). There have been 482 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently 69,639 estimated recoveries, leaving about 3,672 active cases in the county.

Collin County

In the past seven days, Texas State Department health departments have reported 807 new and probable cases of the virus in Collin County, an average of 115 per day. A week ago, the county was reporting an average of 108 new cases per day.

In the past seven days, the DSHS has also reported 2 deaths in Collin County, an average of 0.3 deaths per day. A week ago, the county was also reporting an average of 1 death per day.

As of March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 89,051 cases of the virus in the county including 73,528 confirmed cases (PCR) and 15,523 probable cases (antigen). There have been 813 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently around 88,172 recoveries and, according to the DSHS, around 879 active cases in the county.

Do you want to register on a waiting list for vaccines?

County health departments have started waiting lists for adults 16 and older.

You can sign up to receive the immunization in Collin, Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant counties. The links are below:

Waitlist links: Collin – Search the waiting list | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You don’t have to be a county resident to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county – registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County also takes registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS Vaccine Helpline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, dial 940-349-2585.

In Texas, COVID-19 vaccines are currently available to anyone over the age of 16, regardless of what phase they were previously bundled. President Biden said on April 6 that the vaccine should be available to all Americans, in all states, by April 19.

However, the vaccines are still not approved for children – these trials are ongoing.

Once vaccinated, people who have received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine should achieve some level of protection within two weeks of the first vaccine, but full protection may not occur until a few weeks after the second vaccine. For those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, only one vaccine is needed. Even when fully vaccinated, it is still possible to get infected with the virus because none of the vaccines offer 100% protection against infection. With that in mind, even if you have been vaccinated, it is still a good idea to wear a mask and keep some separation between strangers or those whose vaccination status is unclear.

Vaccination waiting lists have been established in Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant counties – links to register are here and below.