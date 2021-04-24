M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. announces the separate trading of its Class A common shares and warrants as of April 26, 2021





NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / – M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE: NGC) (the “Company”) announced today that, beginning April 26, 2021, holders of units sold as part of the company’s initial public offering of 40,000,000 units, carried out on March 8, 2021, may choose to trade separately the Class A common shares and the warrants included in the units. Non-segregated units will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “MBAC.U”, and the Class A common shares and separate warrants will trade on the New York Stock Exchange. under the symbols “NGC”. and “MBAC.WS”, respectively. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the transfer agent of the Company, in order to separate the units into Class A common shares and warrants. The units were initially offered by the company as part of a subscribed offering. Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company was the sole accounting manager of the offering. A registration statement relating to the Units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 3, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful before. registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company created for the purpose of effecting a merger, share purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its efforts on finding and completing an initial business combination with a company that has an enterprise value of at least $ 1 billion, although a target entity with a smaller or larger enterprise value could be considered. While the company may seek an acquisition opportunity in any line of business or industry and in any geographic region, the company plans to focus on businesses or companies based in North America and have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or companies in the renewable energy sector (or related products or services). The company is led by key executives from M3 Partners, LP, a leading financial advisory services firm specializing in assisting businesses at inflection points in their growth cycle, and Brigade Capital Management, LP, a leading global investment advisor founded in 2006 to specialize in credit-oriented investment strategies and $ 30 billion in assets under management. The Company believes that the experience, capabilities, relationships and track record of its management team will make it an attractive partner for potential target businesses, enhance its ability to achieve a successful business combination and, subsequently, improve the performance of the company in order to create value for its investors. Contact:

M3 Partners, LP

Kristin celauro

212-202-2223

[email protected] SOURCE M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp.

