The Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise on Strong Economic Data





The spur of President Joe Biden’s proposal to roughly double the capital gains tax for wealthy Americans eased today, with markets ending a choppy week on a high note. “I am shocked that the market was surprised by the increase in capital gains taxes,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial. “We knew this was going to happen during President Biden’s second victory in November. Calmer heads prevailed today with at least the big rally.” And it was indeed a big rally, thanks in part to some upbeat economic reports. Namely, data shows that new home sales in the United States rose more than 20% month-over-month in March, while the service sector grew at its fastest pace since 2009. last month and factory activity improved in April. Tech stocks led the load higher, with Apple (AAPL, + 1.8%) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, + 4.7%) two of the day’s notable gains. At the end, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7% to 34,043, the S&P 500 was 1.1% higher at 4180, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.4% to 14,016. Sign up for Kiplinger’s free weekly investing email newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations and other investing advice. Other stock market action today: The little cap Russell 2000 jumped 1.8% to close at 2,271.

jumped 1.8% to close at 2,271. U.S. crude oil futures added 1.2% to settle at $ 62.14 a barrel.

added 1.2% to settle at $ 62.14 a barrel. Gold futures fell 0.2% to $ 1,777.80 an ounce.

fell 0.2% to $ 1,777.80 an ounce. the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) dipped 7.4% to 17.33.

dipped 7.4% to 17.33. Bitcoin prices fell 3.7% to $ 50,983 (Bitcointrades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are from 4 p.m. each trading day.) Where are the low-cost ETFs? Let's face it: expenses are important when it comes to investing. This point was made clear at the end of 2019, when most of the online brokerage houses in the United States went commission-free with stocks, exchange-traded funds and options in order to attract more investors to the market. Table. And in recent years, several index fund providers have started to cut their fees. While Vanguard was one of the pioneers in low cost investing, many other vendors have since followed suit. We've taken a fresh look at some of the cheapest index funds on the market right now, including an ETF with a zero expense ratio.







