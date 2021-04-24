Ballad Health Reports High Ratings From Credit Rating Agency, Receives Praise For Response To WJHL Pandemic





Posted: April 23, 2021 / 10:23 p.m. EDT

/ Update: April 23, 2021 / 11:15 p.m. EDT

JOHNSON CITY, Tennessee (WJHL) One of the nation’s leading credit rating agencies today offered rave reviews on Ballad Health’s financial condition. S&P Global Ratings today confirmed Ballad’s credit rating as A- with a stable outlook. Ballad recently received an A rating from two other leading credit scoring services. The healthcare system said it was the first time in company history or in the history of any of its predecessors to receive A ratings from all three credit bureaus . Credit scores determine the financial stability of a healthcare system and determine the cost of debt. S&P said Ballad “has responded well to the challenges of the pandemic, has taken a proactive and focused approach to the merger that includes developing a strong strategic vision, setting explicit financial and non-financial goals, aligning executive and functional leadership, integrating cultures and leveraging best practices for integration. “ In addition, we believe that management is making difficult decisions regarding the need to consolidate services across the system, in order to improve quality and performance, while maintaining access across the region, ”said S&P. But the report included warnings about potential challenges for Ballad Health and other hospitals caused by the pandemic, including increased spending and continued staff shortages. Ballad Health announced the news of the S&P rating on Friday afternoon. “We have been transparent about the challenges we face and are pleased to hear that Ballad Health’s resilience is standing out as many health systems continue to struggle,” said Alan Levine, Chairman and CEO of Ballad Health. “This is a testament to our Board of Directors, our team members and our physicians, who work so hard every day to serve our region. “The impending shortage of nurses is going to be a major concern for the entire healthcare industry going forward, and Ballad Health is working to prepare for that,” Levine said.

